Day of Pink was celebrated a month ago on April 12th. This event started in Nova Scotia when two straight students saw a gay student, who was wearing a pink shirt, being bullied. A few days later, the two decided to show their support by getting everyone at school to arrive wearing pink, standing in solidarity. These efforts took a stand against homophobic and transphobic bullying.

The COC partnered with the Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity (CCGSD) to organize dialogues in school to raise awareness and to generate meaningful conversations about this important topic. #OneTeam ambassadors Katie Weatherston, Vicky Leblanc, Kris Burley, Nadine Rolland, John Fennel, Eric Radford, Rosie Cossar, Connor Taras, Eric Mitchell, Anastasia Bucsis, and Nadia Popov travelled to 29 schools across Canada to generate in-school discussions about bullying discrimination, and how to stop it.

Vicky Leblanc, who is an inductee of the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame, amongst many highlights in her softball career, including competing at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, shared her most recent experience as an ambassador.

“Personally, I felt the dialogues helped to raise some awareness. Even teachers were often engaged and learnt information. The more time I spent presenting in classrooms, the more I realized that there is still a lot of room for improvement. Education needs to be presented, discussions and actions are required before everyone can feel welcomed and accepted for who they are. Being part of this movement has been a gift.”

To listen, to stand up, and to understand more about those who are affected, we can make a more concerted effort to expand this initiative.

For additional information please visit: http://dayofpink.org/

Save the date for next year!