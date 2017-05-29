THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Canadian athletes triumphed both on land and at sea this weekend, bringing home medals in a number of sporting events.

Here’s what went down.

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

Katie Vincent brought her weekend World Cup medal count to four with three silvers and a bronze https://t.co/nmJRE8lmCy @kvincent96 pic.twitter.com/m3jXN8FE71 — Canoe Kayak Canada (@CanoeKayakCAN) May 29, 2017

Canadian paddlers dominated the water this past weekend as they took home five medals at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe scored Canada’s only gold medal of the weekend in the women’s C-1 200m event. Vincent-Lapointe finished the final in 45.842 seconds, just ahead of teammate Katie Vincent, who took bronze in 46.295 seconds.

On Saturday, Vincent-Lapointe had scored her very first medal of the World Cup season when she scored silver in the C-1 500m final, finishing in two minutes, 6.950 seconds, just behind gold medallist Virag Balla of Hungary. Vincent teamed up with Vincent-Lapointe for another silver in the women’s C-2 500m.

Rounding out the podium results was Canadian pair of Nadya Crossman-Serb and Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent, who fought their way to a silver medal in the women’s C-2 200m.

Athletics

Rio 2016 decathlon bronze medallist Damian Warner claimed his second straight and third career Hypo-Meeting title on Sunday in Gotzis, Austria. The Canadian superstar won with 8591 points, setting a world-leading score in the decathlon.

Diving

Won my first Grand Prix gold medal🥇 this weekend ! A lot of room for improvement but happy overall 😊 here are a few of my dives from my event ! #diving #Madrid #Spain #divinggrandprix A post shared by Pamela Ware (@pamelaware1) on May 27, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Canadians left the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Madrid with a total of five podium finishes.

Pamela Ware set the Canadian tone by coming first in the 3m event with a score of 301.35.

Mia Vallée and Olivia Chamandy won the nation’s second gold in 3m synchro, with a score of 267.78. François Imbeau-Dulac finished second in the men’s 3m event with 417.55 points.

Imbeau-Dulac added to the Canadian medal count by winning a gold medal with Peter Thach Mai in 3m synchro scoring 388.59 points. Chamandy also won an individual medal in Madrid landing a 10m bronze with a score of 325.55 points.

Rugby

Canada claimed World Rugby Sevens Series silver on home soil this Sunday in Langford, BC.

The Canadian women’s sevens squad overtook Australia to jump to second place in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings, after a second place finish at the Canadian stop on the series tour.

After posting a perfect 3-0 record on day one by beating Brazil, France, and Russia, Canada continued their glory by taking down England and Australia to face New Zealand in the final.

After a commendable performance by Canada, New Zealand came out on top winning the Cup Final with a score of 17-7.