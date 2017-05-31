AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Milos Raonic has found his way to the third round of the French Open after defeating Rogério Dutra Silva of Brazil 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Early errors in the beginning of the match had Raonic fall in his first set against Dutra Silva, where he was broken twice by the world’s 79th ranked player. However, he was able to quickly recover and take the next three sets.

Raonic controlled the match until the ninth game of the deciding set when the Brazilian faced triple break point. But, Raonic was able to hold on and take the lead – capitalizing on his seventh break point. From there, he served out the match, hitting a total of 25 aces and 63 winners.

This will be Raonic’s fifth appearance in third round at Roland Garros, where he will be facing Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on June 2. This will be the pair’s third time meeting internationally, where Raonic holds a 2-0 record. They previously met at the Davis Cup in 2013 and at the Miami Open in 2014.

On the women’s side, Montreal’s Françoise Abanda’s French Open debut came to an end on Wednesday with a second-round loss against former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

Abanda, who made a comeback win against Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in the first round, saw no such luck against the Danish superstar who beat her in straight sets in under an hour. This was the 20-year-old’s first appearance in a Grand Slam second round.

Though, this loss does not mark the end of the road for Canadian women in France as Eugenie Bouchard will play her second-round match against Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova on Thursday.