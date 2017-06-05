AP Photo: Julie Jacobson

Team Canada showcased excellence bringing home gold, silver and bronze medals across a number of events over the weekend.

Here’s the scoop.

Wrestling

Canada brought home five gold, one silver and one bronze medals in women’s wrestling this weekend at the German Grand Prix of women’s wrestling.

Jessie MacDonald was one of five Canadians to come out on top winning (53kg) gold against Nina Hemmer 14-11. Michelle Fazzari (58kg) also brought home gold defeating Laura Mertens 8-2, along with Braxton Stone who won gold in the 63kg final against Johansson 8-3. Olivia Di Bacco added another medal in the 69kg event, defeating Moa Nygren 11-1. Canada’s final gold medal went to the undefeated Justina Di Stasio, who beat former 75 kg world champion Aline Focken 5-4. Samantha Stewart won bronze in the 53kg category defeating France’s Chris Debien 12-2. Jade Parsons finished with a silver medal in the FW48 kg after being defeated by Alina Vuc with a final score of 0-2.

Canoe-Kayak

Women’s canoe athletes made Canada proud this weekend bringing home three medals at the third ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Serbia. On Sunday, Laurence Vincent Lapointe won a gold medal in the Women’s C-1 200m to repeat a victory in the event from last weekend’s World Cup. Vincent Lapointe landed another medal later in the day with a silver in the Women’s C-1 5000m. Hannah MacIntosh and Nadya Grossman-Serb also earned a spot on the podium, where they finished second in the Women’s C-2 200m.

Canada’s Katie Vincent took home a bronze medal in the women’s C-1 500m on Saturday, making it her fifth medal of the World Cup tour including four from last week in Szeged.

Swimming

Canada’s Kylie Masse cruised to first place in the women’s 100 backstroke at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara. The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist won with a time of 1:00.34s, over half a second ahead of the field. Second place went to 15-year-old Regan Smith of Riptide Swim Team, who touched in 1:01.01, and third place went to Caroline Baldwin of the U.S. who touched in 1:01.15.

Triathlon

Triathlete Joanna Brown continued the best start of her triathlon career, bringing home a bronze medal at the 2017 ITU Triathlon World Cup in Italy on Sunday. The 24-year-old Canadian – who claimed a World Cup silver in April – finished the women’s sprint race in a time of 1:02:29, beating several top names in women’s triathlon.

Volleyball

It was a great effort by Canada this weekend at the FIVB World League Championships in Serbia. The Canadian men’s volleyball team started off strong on Friday with a five-set tiebreak win (22-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 13-15) over Belgium, followed by another five set win (23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11) over the United States on Saturday. In their third and final matchup, Canada closed out their first weekend of FIVB World League action with a 3-1 loss to Serbia (23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25).