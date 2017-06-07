AP Photo: Christophe Ena

Are you the kind of person who wants to travel and stretch your legs? Look no further!

Inspired by the performance of Team Canada’s cyclists – whether that be in BMX or mountain biking, on the track or on the road – Olympic.ca constructed a list of some of most amazing places to go cycling around the world.

There’s something for everyone, so bon voyage!

1.Velódromo Luis Carlos Galán, Bogota, Colombia

This mythical 333m long Bogota track is home to many cycling world records set in the 200m time trial at the 1995 World Championships. On September 28, 1995, with conditions ideal for breaking records, our very own Curt Hartnett hit the fasted time of the day. The triple Olympic medallist made history by crossing the finish line in 9.865 seconds. At the time, analysts had predicted Harnett’s world record would hold for up to four or five years. Harnett’s record held for an astonishing 11 years, which is considered an eternity in the track cycling world.

2. La Ruta de los Conquistadores, Costa Rica

From the Pacific coast to the Caribbean, this 270km off-road ride through Costa Rica includes mud trails, rainforests and coffee plantations. It even has an inactive volcano. For those who love history, this road is for you as it follows that of the Spanish conqueror of the sixteenth century Juan de Cavallon. The road was even named after the most important conqueror of this time. Every November, a race is held on the Ruta and is considered the most difficult mountain bike event in the world.

3. EuroVélo, Europe

#bikepackingnorway #northseacycleroute #maximumromance A post shared by Nate Oester (@laserfacenatehawk) on Jun 30, 2015 at 2:09am PDT

Are you in the mood for a Euro trip? EuroVelo trails allow you to see most of Europe entirely by bike. One of the routes, the EuroVelo 12 (also known as the North Sea route,) is 5932km long and takes you through the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Amazing!

4. Le Tour de France

The cream of the crop for road cycling is undoubtedly the prestigious Tour de France. Every June, fans spend hours crowded around their TVs or lined up along France’s crisscross roads, all with the hope of seeing the main cycling pack and the famous yellow jerseys. Who can remember the 1990 Tour de France when Canadian Steve Bauer sported the jersey for nine days?

5. 2016 Olympic Mountain Bike Centre, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

This 6km track passes in front of what was once a stage holding 5000 spectators and an area filled with 20,000 standing spectators, all gathered to watch Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty battled it out for the mountain bike Olympic bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Games. Pendrel and Batty kept everyone on the edge of their seats until finally Pendrel crossed the finish line first, only two seconds ahead of her teammate.

6. Ray’s MTB Park, Cleveland, USA

With names like the Grind Room, Street Park, Jump Room and Pump Room, there’s no doubt that Ray’s MTB Park is THE destination for freestyle pros. These mountain bike courses are sure to bring on the heat as Olympic mountain biker Emily Batty already tested them out back in 2011.

7. Cykelslangen, Copenhagen, Denmark

If you are more of an urban cyclist, you should definitely visit Copenhagen – the capital of cycling. With more than 50 percent of its population traveling by bike, Copenhagen has its own way of passage through the city’s busiest thoroughfares. The Cykelslangen, or the cycling snake, is a 220m long ramp completely separating cyclists from pedestrians. Cyclists have a unique and exciting view as they pass efficiently from the Bryggebroen to the Dybbølsbro in the Vesterbro district of the Danish capital. Pedestrians can run or walk freely under the ramp without being hit by a cyclist.

8. National Highway A1, Vietnam

This emblematic road covers the country’s narrow length from north to south. It is the most popular cycling route in Vietnam, giving you a long but immensely rewarding journey into the best parts of Vietnam’s coastline. From the mountains to the Vietnamese coastline, this road allows you to enjoy the rice fields that extend from the West and South China Sea all the way to the East. Don’t forget to stop along the way to either fish or swim in the turquoise waters of the coast.

9. Sea-To-Sky Highway, Canada

There are few highways in the world with scenery as impressive as the Sea-To-Sky Highway. Officially known as the BC Highway 99, this legendary route stretches from Vancouver to Whistler and offers a bike ride filled with incredible views at every turn. Each year, the GranFondo, a bike race that connects both towns, is held. In 2016, Sochi 2014 Olympian Yuki Tsubota raced in the GranFondo after completing her ski slopestyle season. Tsubota bet her father a trip to Hawaii that she could cycle through the Sea-To-Sky Highway. Lucky dad!

10. Munda Biddi Trail, Australia

Munda Biddi Landscapes. A post shared by Gravel.Mud.Tarmac (@ride_that_trail) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

The Munda Biddi Trail is an off-road bike path located in Western Australia. It stretches over 1000km all the way from Mundaring to Albany making it the longest track in the world of its kind.

Munda Biddi trail cruising. #mtb #mundabiddi #apidura A post shared by Mark (@mark_jumeaux) on May 21, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

The name “Munda Biddi” comes from the indigenous language of Noongar meaning “through the forest”. The trail is built through the forest in a largely undeveloped natural corridor, extending into vast expanses of forest and woodland to the shores of Albany. The climate allows for bikers to use the trail year-round.

BONUS: The Red Bull kaleidoscope

Only Red Bull could create such a crazy BMX park. In 2015, the company known for its extreme sports short films created a constantly evolving BMX park in order to make professional freestyle rider Kriss Kyle look like he came straight out of a 90s video game. The footage was filled with some of the most mind-boggling optical illusions. Athough the park was a temporary construction and no longer exists, it had to make it on to the list solely due to its cool factor.