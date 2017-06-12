PRESS/Chris Young

Canada finished a succesful sporting weekend bringing home a handful of medals and a victory finish on home soil.

Let’s recap.

Tennis

Read: Dabrowski makes history at 2017 French Open with mixed doubles title

Gabriela Dabrowski became the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title with her mixed doubles win on Thursday in Roland-Garros. The Ottawa native and her partner Rohan Bopanna defeated Germany’s Anna-Lena Grönefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in just 90 minutes of play.

Water polo

Read: Canada’s women clinch FINA World League silver in Shanghai

SILVER MEDALISTS! 🥈Great start to the summer, proud of our team! 🇨🇦. #waterpolocanada #WorldLeague A post shared by Water Polo Canada (@waterpolocanada) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Water Polo Canada’s women left the FINA World League Super Final with a silver medal on Sunday in Shangai, China. Canada went into Sunday’s final on a high, reaching the tournament’s gold medal match for the first time since 2009. In the final the Canadians took on Team USA, who have been the defending champions for the last three years.

Swimming

Canada sweeps gold on day three of UANA Open Water Championshipshttps://t.co/4YDsHmDJzt pic.twitter.com/gaayevaxd5 — Swimming Canada (@SwimmingCanada) June 11, 2017

Canadian swimmers were on fire this weekend winning three races at the UANA Open Water Championships on Sunday.

Stephanie Horner and Nicholas Masse-Savard won the senior 5-km races. Alex Katelnikoff and teammate Raben Dommann, who finished second, led for the entirety of the 2.5-km swim. Jeffrey touched out Peruvian Fanny Sanchez by a close 0.2 seconds in the junior women’s 2.5-km, that left Marianne Rheaume and Marit Anderson to finish third and fourth. Three-time Olympian Horner battled through a kick in the face to win the senior women’s 5-km. Breanne Siwicki finished third in the 5-km. Both will represent Canada at next month’s FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Mary-Sophie Harvey earned her first career international victory with a golden performance in the women’s 400-m freestyle. Tuning up for next month’s FINA World Championships, she clocked four minutes and 12.26 seconds. Canada also earned a silver medal in the men’s 400-m individual medley with Robert Hill placing second in 4:24.01.

Soccer

Canada puts on a tremendous show for Toronto fans in 6:0 win https://t.co/PlqfK6jqTg pic.twitter.com/BjE5x8QGmH — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 11, 2017

Canada Women’s Soccer National Team provided their hometown crowd much to cheer about in an impressive 6-0 win over Costa Rica in Toronto. Deanne Rose, Janine Beckie (three), and Jordyn Huitema (two) were the goalscorers in front of the Sunday afternoon crowd.