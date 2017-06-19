Cory Olsen/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

Brooke Henderson‘s fourth LPGA title and Andre De Grasse‘s speedy 100m, along with several medal performances made the past weekend quite eventful for Canadian sport fans.

Here are the details.

Golf

Read: Henderson wins fourth career LPGA title

Best gift I could have given my dad today!! Happy Father's Day to my #1 fan 🏆🍾 pic.twitter.com/KYghzHA4rW — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) June 18, 2017

Brooke Henderson gave her dad Dave an extra special Father’s Day present, winning her fourth career LPGA Tour title at the LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday.

Athletics

Read: De Grasse wins Diamond League; Emmanuel sprints to silver

Video: Watch Andre @De6rasse run a blistering – but wind-aided – 9.69 to win 100m at the Stockholm @Diamond_League https://t.co/5htf6AAKf0 pic.twitter.com/UPCIOxggyA — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) June 19, 2017

Canadian sprinters were on fire at the sixth Diamond League event of the season. Andre De Grasse won the 100m in 9.69 seconds, however no records were broken thanks to the illegal +4.8m/s wind reading. Crystal Emmanuel raced to silver and new 200m personal best of 22.69s.

Swimming

Read: Canada’s Olympic swimmers claim five Mare Nostrum medals in France

Oleksiak notches one of three Canadian bronze at international swimming meethttps://t.co/UEDO20wgQQ pic.twitter.com/TEB1F852ec — Swimming Canada (@SwimmingCanada) June 17, 2017

Rio 2016 swimmers Taylor Ruck, Erika Seltenreich- Hodgson and Penny Oleksiak, capped off the Mare Nostrum circuit, with a total of five medals in Canet-en-Rousillon, France.

Boxing

Boxing Canada made history at the 2017 AMBC Continental Championships as all seven Canadian female boxers moved on to finals and fought for gold.

On Friday, Tammara Thibault won gold after a 3-2 win against Oshea Hones in the 75 Kg. Kim Clavel also won gold with a 5-0 win in the 48 Kg against Irismar Cardozo Rojas. Sabrina Aubin came second after a 1-4 loss against Marcela Arias in the 57 Kg. Mandy Bujold came second after losing 0-5 to Virginia Fuchs in the 51 Kg. Marija Curran lost to Jessica Paola Caicedo Sinister in the 81 Kg winning herself a silver medal, along with Caroline Veyre who won a silver medal against Beatriz Yasmin Ferreira in the 60 Kg and Sara Haghighat-Joo, who won a silver medal agains Leonela Sanchez in the 54 Kg.

Volleyball

The Canadian men’s volleyball team wrapped up Group 1 play with a 3-1 victory over Italy at the World League event in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday. Canada lost the first set 20-25, but stormed back to rattle off set victories of 25-22, 25-14, and 25-22 to clinch the win. Stephen Maar of Aurora, Ontario, had 20 points to top Canada, while 18-year-old Sharone Vernon-Evans of Toronto had 16 points.

Fencing

The women's foil team wins silver at pan am champs in Montreal! A post shared by Canadian Fencing Federation (@fencingcanadaescrime) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The 2017 Senior Pan American Fencing Championships wrapped up in Montreal on Sunday with Canada taking home six medals, two in Individual competition and four in team.

The Canadian Women’s Epee Team of Leonora Mackinnon, Malinka Hoppe Montanaro, Vanessa Lacas-Warrick and Brittany Mark-Larkin lost to the USA in the final to take home a silver medal.

Canada’s Men’s Sabre Team also advanced to the finals and faced the USA. Joseph Polossifakis, Fares Arfa, Shaul Gordon and Cedric Boutet fell 45-29 to the USA to take the silver medal.

Also advancing to the final and earning a silver medal was Canada’s Women’s Foil Team of Eleanor Harvey, Alanna Goldie, Shannon Comerford and Kelleigh Ryan. Canada faced the USA and lost 45-26 to take the silver.

The Canadian Men’s Epee Team also made the podium by defeating Team USA for the bronze medal. Canada’s team of Hugues Boisvert-Simard, Maxime Brinck-Croteau, Marc-Antoine Blais-Belanger and Pascal Heidecker faced Team USA for the bronze medal and came away with the victory by a score of 41-36.

In individual competition earlier in the week, Marissa Ponich and Joseph Polossifakis both took home bronze medals in sabre.