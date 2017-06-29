THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Less than a week before the national championships, some of Canada’s track and field stars got a warm up under their belt at the annual Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Although it wasn’t quite the 9.69 seconds he ran last week under wind-aided conditions, three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse came in first place in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.17s. He was followed by fellow Canadian James Linde and Akeem Haynes, who was a bronze medallist with the relay team in Rio.

Decathlete Damian Warner was also in attendance, competing in just two events this time around. Warner made the hometown crowd proud, picking up first place in the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.79s and long jump with a 7.48 metre leap. The Olympic bronze medallist is also a two-time medallist at the world championships.

On the women’s side, reigning world silver medallist Melissa Bishop came in first place in the 800m with a time of 2:00.11.

Elsewhere, in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman took second place at the Golden Spike IAAF World Challenge event after clearing the 4.65m mark.

The national championships will take place in Ottawa July 3-9 and will serve as the selection trials for the IAAF World Championships which will take place in London, England August 4-13.