Kasandra Savoie is the Quebec winner of RBC Training Ground. At just 15, Kasandra is the youngest winner in program history.

She joins Andrew Wood, Sarah Orban and Avalon Wasteneys in the RBC Training Ground Regional winner’s circle.

RBC Training Ground is traveling from coast-to-coast looking for Canada’s next Olympian. Over 1,300 young athletes have been tested so far in 2017, but only five will be named Top Performers and receive an acclimatization trip to the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Ontario is the final stop on the program’s 2017 national tour. Qualifying events begin in August and culminate with the regional final on October 14.

Kasandra Savoie – Quebec Regional Winner

Hailing from Sherbrooke, Savoie is an accomplished track and field athlete – currently the top ranked midget pole vaulter in the country – and also plays competitive hockey. She impressed judges with her speed and power, finishing top spot in the standing long jump, standing triple jump and six-second bike sprint. She also found her way into the top 10 on the 40m sprint and concept 2 dyno strength test.

“Kasandra’s performance impressed all of the sport coaches here today,” says Kurt Innes, Talent Development Director for CSI Pacific and RBC Training Ground technical lead. She was the best performer in 3 of the 6 different physical tests, and second in another. After the testing was all said and done, Kasandra had exceeded benchmarks from four different national sport organizations. It’s an incredible feat for someone of her age, and relative stage of development. With continued hard work, and support from her family and the sporting community in Sherbrooke, Kasandra may some day wear the maple leaf and earn the privilege of representing Canada in one of these sports.”

Savoie was an easy pick for power and speed based sports like athletics, cycling and rugby. But in the deliberation room, even scouts from some of the more technical sports like water polo and judo were open to pursuing her for further testing, due to her youth.

For Savoie, this is just the beginning of the journey. This week, coaches from the 11 participating NSOs will meet to review all of the participants’ test results and contact those who are selected for sport-specific testing. Up to 50 athletes, including Savoie and the other top performers, will receive support and access to high-performance coaching, training and competition to achieve their Olympic dreams.

Andrew Wood – Atlantic Canada Regional Winner

St. John’s native Andrew Wood grew up playing basketball before switching to track at university. His story bears resemblance to that of Andre De Grasse, who ran his first race in basketball shorts. He’s hoping that he can follow in his footsteps, thanks to the support of RBC Training Ground. Wood was named Atlantic Canada’s Top Performer on June 10 at the regional final event hosted at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax.

Wood, 21, hit multiple national benchmarks and was the top male for standing long jump and 40m sprint. He has attracted the attention of at least three different national sport organizations (NSO) with his impressive speed and power, qualities that are important to sports like bobsleigh, athletics and rugby.

“Athletics has been a huge part of my life throughout the past few years. I feel amazing right now, I’m shaking a bit. I didn’t expect to win, but I’m super proud. I came in to the competition today just wanting to have fun and see what happens.”

The journey to the Olympic Games is a long one, and Wood’s is just beginning. Within the next few weeks, he’ll be contacted by the NSOs who are interested in him and begin sport-specific testing for the sports that identified him as a prospect. He’s just happy to have the opportunity.

“I think athletes from Atlantic Canada can be underestimated. I’m so happy to represent St. John’s and I’m ready to debunk that myth.”

More than 100 athletes from Maritime provinces were invited to the Atlantic Canada regional final. Wood is the first athlete from Newfoundland to win RBC Training Ground and receive funding to support his athletic development through the program.

Sarah Orban – Alberta Regional Winner

Twenty-one-year-old Sarah Orban has always dreamed going to the Olympic Games. Thanks to RBC Training Ground, the Calgary native will get to see her dream come to life. Orban was named Alberta’s Top Performer on May 6 at the RBC Training Ground regional final event hosted at Winsport, thereby securing the grand prize trip and funding to continue her athletic pursuits.

“Winning RBC Training Ground is incredible, it feels surreal,” says Orban. “When I first heard about the program, I knew I had to take the opportunity to come out and compete and be recognized.”

Orban was chosen by a panel of coaches and talent identification officials based on her well-rounded performance at the Alberta Regional Final. Currently in her fourth year the University of Lethbridge, Orban plays on the women’s varsity soccer team and runs track. Her multi-sport background was evident throughout the testing and she finished atop the leaderboard on the bike sprint and posted the second-best scores on the day for the 40m sprint, triple jump and standing broad jump. Her high scores on these speed and power tests make her a prime candidate for sports like cycling and skeleton.

“I’m definitely open to trying other sports, and I’ve actually considered trying skeleton before,” says Orban. “Talking to some of the Olympians that were here today was so inspirational, and they just made me feel like I could get to that level – that with grit and dedication, any goal can be pursued. Going to the Olympic Games next year is going to make me even more hungry to compete.”

The Regional Final in Calgary was the culmination of a series of combines hosted in Lethbridge, Okotoks, Edmonton and Grande Prairie. Though Orban was selected as the Top Performer, the journey is far from over for her and the other young phenoms that competed. High-performance coaches will be reviewing the testing data and contacting athletes that hit certain performance benchmarks for further sport-specific testing.

Avalon Wasteneys – BC Regional Winner

The RBC Training Ground British Columbia Regional Final was held on March 4 at the Richmond Olympic Oval, where 100 of the top athletes, from regional qualifiers held in Burnaby, Prince George, Langley, Kamloops and Victoria, competed in Olympic benchmark tests in front of national sport coaches and scouts.

Avalon Wasteneys, a 19-year-old University of Victoria women’s varsity rower, beat a field of 100 of the province’s top athletes to become RBC Training Ground’s Top Performer from British Columbia.

A Vancouver Island native, originally from Campbell River, Wasteneys earned her way to the regional final based on her performance at the Victoria local qualifier.

“I came out for fun in Victoria, as my teammate mentioned it to me the night before and I thought why not give it a shot,” Wasteneys exclaimed. “Winning RBC Training Ground definitely gives me a confidence boost. I know I have what it takes to push myself to go farther. Seeing all these Olympic athletes today, I figured if they did it, maybe I can do it too.”

Wasteneys first found national success as a cross-country skier, earning national medals throughout her junior career. In the summer of 2015, she made the decision to switch sports from skiing to rowing. Now a varsity rower at the University of Victoria, she won a silver medal as part of the women’s eight boat at the Canadian University Rowing Championships in November 2016.

With the victory, Wasteneys earns funding from RBC, up to $10,000 for up to three years, to be administered by Rowing Canada and a trip to the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.