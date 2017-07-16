Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Andre De Grasse won his second 200 metre Diamond League event this season in Morocco on Sunday.

De Grasse came back and claimed the Rabat Diamond League 200m title in 20.03 seconds, reminding fans why he clinched silver at Rio 2016. The United States’ Amer Webb had a quick start making up the stagger on De Grasse in the first 100m, however the Canadian’s quick turnover on the straight, allowed him to pull away the field and secure the meeting record.

Webb – the only 200m male to have secured a spot in the Diamond League Final so far – finished second in 20.18s. Third place went to Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes who passed the line in 20.22s.

Canadians Liz Gleadle (Javelin), Brandon McBride (800m) and world champion Shawn Barber (pole vault) just missed top three finishes, placing fourth in their respective events.

The meeting in Rabat marks the final Diamond League stop before the IAAF World Championships in London from August 5-13th.