En garde, Canada!

The country’s top fencers are in Leipzig, Germany for the 2017 FIE World Championships, which run July 19-26. After the excitement that was created at Rio 2016, the team is ready for more as they try to advance their position on the world stage.

Here’s a quick peek at who’s on the squad.

Women’s Foil

Eleanor Harvey

Alanna Goldie

Kelleigh Ryan

Ariane Bilodeau

Harvey surprised many on the international fencing scene at Rio 2016. In her Olympic debut, she defeated the world’s number one ranked fencer to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s individual foil event and earned Canada’s best ever placement with her seventh place finish. Harvey, now ranked eighth in the world, was a two-time silver medallist at the world junior championships in 2014 and 2015. At the 2015 Pan Am Games she took home gold in team foil event, where she scored the final, winning touch to give Canada the victory.

Goldie and Ryan were also members of that Pan Am Games gold medal-winning team with Harvey. Goldie also went home with a bronze medal in the women’s individual foil event. The Harvey-Goldie-Ryan trio recently won team foil silver at the 2017 Pan American Championships.

Men’s Foil

Max Van Haaster

Marc-Antoine Brodeur

Alex Lim

Van Haaster made his Olympic debut at Rio 2016 after coming close to the podium at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto where he finished fifth in both the individual and team foil events.

Women’s Epee

Leonora Mackinnon

Malinka Hoppe Montanaro

Vanessa Lacas-Warrick

Brittany Mark-Larkin

Mackinnon and Hoppe Montanaro are two names we should likely see a lot more of. The 23-year-olds both competed at the 2015 Pan Am Games. Mackinnon followed that a year later with her Olympic debut in Rio. The quartet that will compete at worlds recently won team epee silver at the 2017 Pan American Championships.

Men’s Epee

Maxime Brinck-Croteau

Hugues Boisvert-Simard

Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger

Pascal Heidecker

Brinck-Croteau competed for Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games and the 2015 Pan Am Games. Boisvert-Simard was also part of Team Canada at Toronto 2015, where he took home bronze in the men’s individual epee. These four men all contributed to Canada’s bronze medal at the 2017 Pan American Championships.

Women’s Sabre

Marissa Ponich

Gabriella Page

Pamela Brind’amour

Madison Thurgood

Page made it onto the podium at the 2015 Pan Am Games, bringing home a bronze medal in the women’s individual sabre. Ponich, who recently won individual bronze at the 2017 Pan American Championships, and Brind’amour were also members of the team that finished fifth at Toronto 2015.

Men’s Sabre

Joseph Polossifakis

Shaul Gordon

Fares Arfa

Cedric Boutet

Marc Gelinas

Polossifakis is no stranger to international podiums. He took home gold in team sabre and bronze in individual sabre from the 2011 Pan Am Games and then added silver medals in both of those events at the 2015 Pan Am Games. He made his Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and recently won individual sabre bronze at the 2017 Pan American Championships. Gordon was also a member of that silver medal-winning team at Toronto 2015. Those two men were joined by Arfa and Boutet in winning team sabre silver at the 2017 Pan American Championships.

You can find a detailed schedule of the competition and links to live results here.