Water Polo Canada‘s women came out on top with a 16-6 win in their final preliminary round game at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. This win secured them a spot in the elimination stage after finishing second – behind Italy – in Group A.

Canada played a strong game from start to finish, setting the tone in the first quarter with two early goals. The Brazilians were able to even out the score, but Calgary native Kyra Christmas restored the lead with two unanswered goals at the end of the first.

Christmas furthered the lead with two more goals in the second to make the game 6-2. Brazil was able to snag another two goals, but were unable to capitalize on three numerical advantages given to them. This gave leeway to the Canadians to score another two goals, to lead 8-4 halfway through the game.

#FINABudapest2017 Great game Canada! Final Score 🇨🇦16-6 🇧🇷.Le Canada joue un fort match et l'emporte 16 – 6 contre le Brésil. #GoCanadaGo — Water Polo Canada (@waterpolocanada) July 20, 2017

The rest of the game was a breeze for Canada, scoring eight goals to Brazil’s two during the second half. 24-year-old Shae Fournier took the scoring lead this time around, with a hattrick in the third quarter

This win gives the Canadians a 2-1 record in the round robin portion of worlds.

Their one loss of the preliminary round came in their opening game against Italy, but they were able to quickly bounce back.

Next up, Canada will face the third place seed in Group B, either New Zealand or Spain, in a direct elimination game. The winner will go on to play in the quarter-finals which begin on Monday.