It was a big Friday for Canada’s 800m runners in Morocco, thanks to Melissa Bishop‘s new national record and Brandon McBride‘s Diamond League silver.

The defending world champion lowered her Canadian record to one minute 57.01 seconds, in fastest women’s 800m showdown of the season.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya won the event in a new world leading time of 1:55.27s for a new South African record. Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba (1:55.47s) and Ajee Wilson (1:55.61s) of the United States finished second and third respectively, setting national records in the process. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands crossed the line in 1:56.81s for fourth to finish ahead of Bishop.

In the men’s event Rio 2016 Olympian McBride finished second with a season’s best of 1:44.41s. Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir ran away from the field and won with a new world leading time of 1:43.10. Burundi’s Antoine Gakeme secured third in a time of 1:44.54s.