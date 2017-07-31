Canadian athletes dominated in the sand and on land over the weekend bringing home medals, breaking records and making history.
Here’s what went down.
Swimming
#relief "I felt like I let down Canada in the 200 IM so to be able to go out there and get on the podium means a lot.” #medalsarenice but you certainly didn't let us down #proudofyou 🏊🏻♀️🇨🇦🥉 // "J'ai eu l'impression d'avoir laissé tomber le Canada au 200 m QNI, alors de pouvoir nager ce soir et grimper sur le podium est incroyable."
Almost a week after she was unable to finish a final, Sydney Pickrem made a mid-race comeback to win bronze in the 400m individual medley at the 2017 FINA worlds on Sunday. Pickrem, the youngest competitor in the final at age 20, had a time of 4:32.88.
Team Canada also brought home bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday. The quartet of Yuri Kisil, Javier Acevedo, Chantal Van Landeghem and Penny Oleksiak combined for a Canadian record 3:23.55 to finish behind the United States, which posted a world record time of 3:19.60, and the Netherlands in 3:21.81.
Canadians won a total of four swimming at worlds in Budapest. Earlier in the week Kylie Masse broke the world record to win the 100m backstroke, Canada’s mixed 4x100m medley relay won also bronze.
Just missing the podium was the women’s 4×100-metre freestyle relay team in the final on Sunday. Oleksiak, Van Landeghem, Sandrine Mainville, and Kayla Sanchez finished fourth setting a Canadian record with a time of three minutes 33.88 seconds.
Weightlifting
Très satisfaite de ma performance lors de mes premiers championnats panamericains. J'ai terminé 3e à l'arraché, 4e à l'épaulé-jeté et 3e au total avec 93-122 (record a l'épaulé et au total). Malgré le dernier mois d'entraînement difficile et les derniers jours chargés de catastrophes, je me suis prouvée à moi-même que l'important, c'est de performer au moment opportun! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🏋🏻♀️🥉🥉 Merci à mon coach Serge Chrétien d'être toujours aussi impliqué et passionné, Merci à tout le monde qui m'ont encouragé et ont pris le temps de regarder la compétition en ligne. Même si vous étiez loin, je sentais que vous étiez là! 💛 J'attend avec impatience de retrouver la plateforme de compétition dans 3 semaines!! See you in 3 weeks, Taiwan!!! 🇹🇼 #weightlifting #63kg #Panams2017 #teamcanada #districtrx #partagetonété #bigquadsdontcare #strongerwithmaplesyrup #alliancesportetude #cegepderimouski #pepsderimouski
Two women made their mark for Team Canada this past weekend at the 2017 Pan American Championships in Miami, Florida. Maude Charon brought home a bronze medal in the 63kg with 215 points. Maire-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau just missed the podium coming fourth in the 75kg with a total of 228 points.
Beach Volleyball
Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes and were unstoppable during round-robin play at the FIVB world champions. The duo defeated China 2-0 (21-16, 21-13) on Monday to finish their pool undefeated. With their victory Pavan and Humana-Paredes are Canada’s first team to officially advanced to the knockout phase beginning on Wednesday August 2.
