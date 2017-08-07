From Mohammed Ahmed’s new national record set at the IAAF worlds, to Catharine Pendrel’s World Cup podium finish in Quebec, Canadians shone bright on the international stage.
Here are the details.
Mountain Bike
Read: First mountain bike World Cup podium of 2017 for Pendrel
Olympic bronze medallist Pendrel earned a spot on her 40th World Cup podium on Sunday. The Canadian finished third in front of a home crowd of mountain bike fans in Quebec. Rio 2016 Olympian Emily Batty just missed the podium, finishing fourth behind her teammate.
Athletics
Ahmed smashed the Canadian 10,000m record at the IAAF World Championships. Ahmed’s time of 27 minutes 2.35 seconds, lowered Cam Levins’s previous national mark by more than five seconds. Ahmed’s record setting performance earned him eight at worlds.
Field Hockey
Canada’s men began round-robin play at the Pan American Cup with a record of two straight wins. After shutting out Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 at opening day in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Canada snatched a second win against Brazil on Sunday with a 2-0 victory. The Canadians will face Mexico on Tuesday at 5 pm (ET) in their third and final-round robin game before moving on to playoffs. Fans can look at a complete schedule of matches and live stream the competition here.
Canada’s women also had a winning start at the Pan American Cup. The Canadians dominated the Brazilians winning 9-0. Captain Kate Wright also broke Field Hockey Canada’s record for most games played while representing red and white with 169 caps. The squad will play their next game against local favourites, team USA on Monday at 7 pm (ET). View a complete schedule of matches and live stream here .
Basketball
Canada’s team sport success continued in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the 2017 AmeriCup. The women’s basketball team opened the tournament with a 81-35 victory over Cuba. Nirra Fields led Canada’s scoring with 18 points and five rebounds, while Ruth Hamblin added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jamie Scott produced 12 points and two rebounds. Canada will play Puerto Rico in their second group stage matchup on Monday at 8:05 pm ET. Fans can follow the match live here .
