From Mohammed Ahmed’s new national record set at the IAAF worlds, to Catharine Pendrel’s World Cup podium finish in Quebec, Canadians shone bright on the international stage.

Here are the details.

Mountain Bike

Techy descents and awesome loud fans. MSA always delivers. No better place to reach my 40th World Cup podium riding @orbeabicycles @clifproteam @fox @maxxistires @velirium Thanks guys! #orbeaalma @mdelormephoto A post shared by Catharine Pendrel (@cpendrel) on Aug 7, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Olympic bronze medallist Pendrel earned a spot on her 40th World Cup podium on Sunday. The Canadian finished third in front of a home crowd of mountain bike fans in Quebec. Rio 2016 Olympian Emily Batty just missed the podium, finishing fourth behind her teammate.

Athletics

What a performance by Mohammed Ahmed, 8th place in the 10000m final in a new 🇨🇦 record of 27:02.35. It's also the best ever finish for a Canadian at Worlds in the event #MohSpeed #Indeed #IAAFWorlds #London2017 A post shared by Athletics Canada (@athleticscanada) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Ahmed smashed the Canadian 10,000m record at the IAAF World Championships. Ahmed’s time of 27 minutes 2.35 seconds, lowered Cam Levins’s previous national mark by more than five seconds. Ahmed’s record setting performance earned him eight at worlds.

Field Hockey

Scroll through @fhc_mnt's 2-0 #PAC2017 victory over Brazil through the lense of @yhucken/PAHF • For full album, head to our facebook A post shared by Field Hockey Canada (@fieldhockeycan) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Canada’s men began round-robin play at the Pan American Cup with a record of two straight wins. After shutting out Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 at opening day in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Canada snatched a second win against Brazil on Sunday with a 2-0 victory. The Canadians will face Mexico on Tuesday at 5 pm (ET) in their third and final-round robin game before moving on to playoffs. Fans can look at a complete schedule of matches and live stream the competition here.

A huge day for @kategillis3 who breaks the record number of games played ever with the @fhc_wnt today with 169 caps! Congrats Kate! #PAC2017 A post shared by Field Hockey Canada (@fieldhockeycan) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Canada’s women also had a winning start at the Pan American Cup. The Canadians dominated the Brazilians winning 9-0. Captain Kate Wright also broke Field Hockey Canada’s record for most games played while representing red and white with 169 caps. The squad will play their next game against local favourites, team USA on Monday at 7 pm (ET). View a complete schedule of matches and live stream here .

Basketball

Missed any of the action from our #AmeriCupWomen2017 opener against Cuba 🇨🇺? We've got your covered. #WeAreTeamCanada (📹: @fiba) A post shared by Canada Basketball (@canadabasketballofficial) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Canada’s team sport success continued in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the 2017 AmeriCup. The women’s basketball team opened the tournament with a 81-35 victory over Cuba. Nirra Fields led Canada’s scoring with 18 points and five rebounds, while Ruth Hamblin added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jamie Scott produced 12 points and two rebounds. Canada will play Puerto Rico in their second group stage matchup on Monday at 8:05 pm ET. Fans can follow the match live here .