Photo: FIBA

Led by Kia Nurse, Nirra Fields and Miranda Ayim scoring in bunches, Canada beat Brazil 84-45 on Saturday in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The win puts Canada in Sunday’s final against either the host nation or Puerto Rico, who are set to tipoff on Saturday night. With the victory Canada also assures one of three regional spots to the 16-nation 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, set to take place in Spain late September of next year.

Canada shot 42% from the field, including an impressive 47.8% from the three-point line against the Brazilians, who were held to just 26.2% shooting, including no threes from nine attempts.

Nurse and Fields each scored 16 points, while Ayim added 15 and eight rebounds. Miah-Marie Langlois led the team in helpers dishing nine assists, and Ruth Hamblin’s nine rebounds topped all Canadians.

Canada’s path to the final included a perfect round robin record in Group B winning four games against Cuba beating them 81-35, Puerto Rico (75-59), Mexico (65-39), and Paraguay (86-64).

The top two teams in each group advanced to the semifinals. Puerto Rico with the second-best record from Group B landed a knockout spot alongside Canada, while Argentina and Brazil moved on from Group A.

The United States is not competing in 2017 Women’s AmeriCup. They have already secured a place in FIBA World Cup having won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games last summer.

The games are being streamed live on YouTube by FIBA.