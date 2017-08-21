Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Canadians find the podium in Birmingham and Taiwan, while six short track speed skaters book their tickets to PyeongChang 2018.

Here are the details.

Athletics

Rio 2015 bronze medallist Aaron Brown finished third in the 200m at the Birmingham Diamond League, crossing the line in 20.30 seconds. Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev won the event in 20.17s, while American Ameer Webb took second place with 20.26s. Brown’s finish in Birmingham secured the Canadian’s spot in the Diamond’s League finals in Brussel on September 1.

Swimming

No better feeling than sharing a gold medal with your teammates 🥇❤️ A post shared by Katerine Savard (@katerinesavard) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Some of the world’s top student-athletes are Taipei, Taiwan for the University Games. Rio 2016 Olympian Katerine Savard helped the nation clinch its first medal, as she struck gold with teammates Jacqueline Keire, Sarah Fournier and Alexia Zevnik in 4x100m freestyle relay. The quadrate touched the wall in three minutes 39.21s, ahead of Russia (3:39.39).

Speed Skating – Short Track

What a stunning group 😍😍😍#teamcanada #pyeongchang2018 #shorttrackspeedskating #SelectionsCP A post shared by SSC | PVC (@ssc_pvc) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Six short track skaters earned a spot on Team Canada after Speed Skating Canada’s Olympic Trials in Montreal. Based on their performances in Kim Boutin, Kasandra Bradette, Jamie Macdonald, Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin and Charle Cournoyer will officially be named to Team Canada lineup at Pyeongchang 2018 on August 30th, when the nation’s complete 10-person short track team is announced.