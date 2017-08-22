Photo: Balint Vekassy

Paddles up!

Canada’s best canoe and kayaker’s are ready to face the world starting Wednesday, at the ICF World Sprint Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

On the women’s side, Team Canada will be led by Laurence Vincent-Lapointe. Lapointe is a six-time world gold medallist, including four titles in the C1 200m (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014). This year will be extra special for Lapointe, since the IOC announced that the women’s C1 200m and C2 500m events will be added to the Olympic program in Tokyo 2020.

In addition to the C1 200m, Vincent-Lapointe will also compete in the C2 500m at worlds, where she will team up with Katie Vincent. Together the pair will look to build on their World Cup silver from earlier this season in Szeged, Hungary.

On the men’s side, London 2012 bronze medallist Mark Oldershaw will try to add a third medal to his world championship record. The competition in Racice could mark Oldershaw’s first world championships medal in the C2 1,000m, where he will be teaming up with rookie Mark James. Craig Spence, who finished seventh in Szeged in 2017 in the C1 1000m, and Mark Tarling, who will be competing in the C1 200m, will also be apart of the canoe crew in Czech Republic.

Canadians will be able to cheer on women kayakers in six races, including four Olympic events. Michelle Russell will try to better her seventh place finish in the K1 500m at the World Cup in Belgrade. The three-time 2015 Pan Am Games medallists will also join Andréanne Langlois for the K2 500m event. The duo finished seventh in Szeged earlier this year.

Alongside Russell, Langlois will compete in two events at the world championships. Last year she took fifth in the K1 200m at the World Cup stop in Montemor-O-Velho before finishing 14th in Rio 2016. Courtney Scott, Lissa Bissonnette, Alanna Bray Lougheed and Natalie Davison will be repping the maple leaf in the K4 500m event.

Two-time Olympian Ryan Cochrane will lead the men’s kayak team. Accompanied by Pierre-Luc Poulin, Cochrane will be in the K2 200m event where he won gold at the 2010 Pan American Games. The pair will be making their first appearance at a world championships together. Alex Scott (K1 200m) and K2 1000m duo Jarret Kenke and Marshall Hughes, will also try to make their way on to the worlds podium.

Finals will take place on August 26 and 27.

Here is the full lineup for Team Canada in Czech Republic:

Women – Canoe

C1 200m – Laurence Vincent-Lapointe

C2 500m – Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent

Men – Canoe

C1 200m – Mark Tarling

C1 1,000m – Craig Spence

C2 1,000m – Mark Oldershaw and Mark James

C1 5,000m – Mark Oldershaw (non-Olympic event)

C2 500m – Roland Varga and Drew Hodges (non-Olympic event)

C4 1,000m – Drew Hodges, Craig Spence, Mark Tarling and Roland Varga (non-Olympic event)

Women – Kayak

K1 200m – Andreanne Langlois

K1 500m – Michelle Russell

K2 500m – Andreanne Langlois and Michelle Russell

K4 500m – Courtney Scott, Lissa Bissonnette, Alanna Bray Lougheed and Natalie Davison

K1 5,000m – Michelle Russell (non-Olympic event)

K2 1,000m – Courtney Scott and Alanna Bray-Lougheed (non-Olympic event)

Men – Kayak

K1 200m – Alex Scott

K2 200m – Ryan Cochrane and Pierre-Luc Poulin

K2 1,000m – Kenke and Marshall Hughes Shank

K1 5,000m – Marshall Hughes (non-Olympic event)

K1 500m – Kenke Shank (non-Olympic event)

K4 500m – Maxence Beauchesne, Ryan Cochrane, Marshall Hughes and Pierre-Luc Poulin (non-Olympic event)