Canadian Roundup: Broken records, world champions and more

It was a golden weekend for Team Canada, as athletes smashed world records, topped podiums and reached new heights.

Here are the details.

Canoe-Kayak

Canada’s women paddlers had a big weekend at the ICF World Sprint Championships, resulting in two broken world records. The first came on Saturday when Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent won gold in the C-2 500m in a time of one minute 56.752 seconds. On Sunday Vincent-Lapointe topped the podium again, this time in the C-1 200m, setting a world record of 1:57.264s.

Athletics

Alysha Newman just keeps getting better. The Canadian improved her national pole vault record to 4.75m in Zurich, Germany on Sunday. Last year Newman finished 17th at Rio 2016 and came back to place seventh at the IAAF World Championships earlier this month. The Canadian is making big moves on the international stage, and has her eyes set on becoming the first Canadian woman to clear five metres. Newman will step on the pole vault runway one more time this season at the Diamond League final in Brussels.

Tennis

Gaby Dabrowski and Yifan Xu are your #CTOpenTennis doubles champions for 2017.

Gaby Dabrowski and Yifan Xu claimed their second WTA doubles title together on Saturday in Connecticut. The pair came from behind to cause a major upset, taking down Australian power duo Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the final.

Swimming

Two more gold medals for Team Canada at #FINAWorldJrsIndy! Gold and world junior record for the 4×100 free relay of Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith and Kayla Sanchez. Gold for Jade Hannah in the 50 backstroke

After Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck‘s outstanding performances against the world’s best at Rio 2016, people often forget they were only born in 2000 making them still eligible to compete as juniors. Swimming Canada‘s team is currently having its best showing at a FINA Junior World Swimming Championships, collecting 12 medals including five gold over the last five days. Their most recent medal came in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay where Ruck, Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith and Kayla Sanchez set a world junior record of three minutes 36.19 seconds. With one day to go, Canada still has the chance to increase its haul, detailed results can be found here.

FISU University Games

Some of the nation’s top athletes are in Teipei for the International University Sports Federation’s Summer Games. Rio 2016 Olympians Brittany Crew, Ellie Black and Brittany Rogers are leading Canada’s medal haul after claiming gold in shot put, beam and vault respectively. Canadians have one a total of 11 medals in athletics, diving, artistic gymnastics, swimming and weightlifting events – with two days of competition remaining. Fans can find a complete list of results here.