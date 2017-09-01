AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Alysha Newman ended her stellar summer season with a third place finish in women’s pole vault at the Diamond League finals in Brussels.

Some of the worlds best athletics stars gathered in Brussels to compete for a Diamond League event title and $50,000 cash prize. Rio 2016 Olympian Newman when into the competition, fresh of setting a new national record of 4.75 metres a week before in Germany. The Canadian was able to tie her record setting performance to finish third in Brussels and take home a $5,000 prize.

The Canadian’s height of 4.75m was equal to that of the American second place finisher – and Rio 2016 silver medallist -Sandi Morris. However, a cleaned scorecard made Morris the runner-up and recipient of $10,000 prize. The 2017 Diamond League title went to reigning world and Olympic champion from Greece Katerina Stefanidi, who cleared 4.85m to win.

Newman’s finish in Brussels marked the end of a truly impressive season which included a national indoor record of 4.71m, and 7th pace at the IAAF world championships to name a few. After finishing 17th at the Olympic Games last August, the Canadian has successful moved onwards and upwards in the world of women’s pole vault.