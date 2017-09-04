From Canadians’ golden start to the pre-Olympic season to summer athletes reaching new milestones, here’s what happened over the weekend.

The details:

Skiing – Half pipe & Giant Slalom

READ: Sharpe and Read win gold in New Zealand

With five months to PyeongChang 2018, Cassie Sharpe, Erik Read and Simon D’Artois each won medals at their first competition of the pre-Olympic season. Sharpe was crowned champion in women’s half-pipe, while Read took home a title of his own in giant slalom. D’Artois also earned a spot on the half-pipe podium, capturing bronze in the men’s event.

Cycling – Track

Canadian cyclists shone in Trinidad and Tobago at the Pan American Championships, bringing home a total of ten medals. Rio 2016 Olympians Hugo Barrette and Allison Beveridge were among Canada’s medallists. Barrette was crowned the men’s sprint champion and landed a Keirin silver, while Beveridge captured bronze in scratch.

Beveridge also wrote page in Canada’s record book with Stephanie Roorda, capturing the nation’s first Pan American title in the women’s division.

Athletics

READ: Newman finishes third at Diamond League final in Brussels

Can't hold back that smile anymore ! 2017 was a dream season. From breaking the Canadian record 3 times (1xIndoor, 2xOutdoor) to being 7th at my first World Championships!!! I can't help but thank my entire team ! My coaches, Doug Wood and Zdenek Krykorka thank you for believing in me, pushing me past my limits and most of all helping me create a life that I never thought I could live! My agents @doylemanagement , you guys rock! Always making sure everything is set up and ready to go so that I can perform at my best! @jfischersports you guys continue to build my brand, stepping outside the box with me and dealing with my crazy ideas for the future! Thank you @dixiefordsales for being apart of Team Newman, without you guys I wouldn't be able to get back an forth to practices !! @athleticscanada @athleticsont @teamcanada @sportcanada thank you for allowing me to do what I love day in and out! Allowing me to wear our maple leaf proudly across my chest ! Thank you @nike , I've dreamed of becoming a Nike athlete since I was little. You have done more then just put me in some pretty awesome clothing and running shoes, you've allowed me to tell my story! That anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself! Lastly, my family, my parents my number ones! When I felt I was at my lowest, you guys picked me, brushed me off and reminded me how great the highs are, on and off the track! I wouldn't be where I am without your support, I love you guys more then anything ❤️. . . 📸: @ole.kvist

A post shared by 🇨🇦Alysha Newman🇨🇦 (@alyshanewman) on

Alysha Newman tied her pole vault Canadian record of 4.75 metres to finish third at Diamond League finals on Friday in Brussels. This podium appearance concluded the Rio 2016 Olympian’s best season of her career.

Tennis

READ: Shapovalov reaches US open fourth round

The only Canadian still in action at the US Open is Olympian Gaby Dabrowski, who will try to reach the women’s doubles and mixed doubles finals. Dabrowski and her Chinese partner Yifan Xu, will face the Czech pair of Lucia Safarova and Barbora Strycova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, after winning the Connecticut Open last weekend. In tandem Dabrowski with join Indian’s Rohan Bopanna in mixed doubles. The pair will look to duplicate their title winning performance at Roland Garros. Dabrowski will play her mixed doubles quarter-final match today against the Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and New Zealand-born Michael Venus.

Canada’s rising star Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the US Open in the second round after two hours and 54 minutes of play against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. The Canadian was the youngest player since Michael Chang in 1989 to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. With his campaign at the US Open, the 18-year-old will break the top 60 in the world at the end of the ATP standings.

Artistic Gymnastics

Rio 2016 Olympian Shallon Olsen climbed the World Challenge Cup podium twice in Bulgaria. The Canadian won silver medals in both floor and vault. Olsen admitted that her results gives her “confidence for the World Championships and other competitions”. The Canadian also plans to increase her routines difficulty in hopes of winning a medal on home soil at worlds in Montreal.

Read Full Story

Related:

Kirsti Lay
Allison Beveridge
Hugo Barrette
Cycling – Track
Andre De Grasse
Jasey-Jay Anderson

Trending:

Shapovalov continues to impress, reaching the US Open fourth round
10 short track speed skaters nominated to Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018
Shapovalov eliminates Tsonga to advance to US Open third round
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Canadian Roundup: Broken records, world champions and more
Newman equals her pole vault record, to finish third at the Diamond League finals