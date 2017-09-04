From Canadians’ golden start to the pre-Olympic season to summer athletes reaching new milestones, here’s what happened over the weekend.
The details:
Skiing – Half pipe & Giant Slalom
I couldn't be more stoked about today! Through all the nerves and emotions it feels so good to take away the first victory of the season! Congrats to all the girls out there putting down rad runs but especially to @kellysildaru and @mariemartinod! Today was so fun!! (Also sorry for soaking you in my champagne showers!)
With five months to PyeongChang 2018, Cassie Sharpe, Erik Read and Simon D’Artois each won medals at their first competition of the pre-Olympic season. Sharpe was crowned champion in women’s half-pipe, while Read took home a title of his own in giant slalom. D’Artois also earned a spot on the half-pipe podium, capturing bronze in the men’s event.
Cycling – Track
Pan American Sprint champion🥇So happy to finally get the win here! Always some tough fast rounds againt @chispastrack 👏🏻 Special thanks to @cyclingcanadaofficial and to @andylakatosh for the support this week. This was my last race with Erin Hartwell as my coach. Glad we can take the win to finish our journey together! Best of luck with everything in the futur, it was an honour to have you as a coach in the past years! Thank you!
Canadian cyclists shone in Trinidad and Tobago at the Pan American Championships, bringing home a total of ten medals. Rio 2016 Olympians Hugo Barrette and Allison Beveridge were among Canada’s medallists. Barrette was crowned the men’s sprint champion and landed a Keirin silver, while Beveridge captured bronze in scratch.
Beveridge also wrote page in Canada’s record book with Stephanie Roorda, capturing the nation’s first Pan American title in the women’s division.
Athletics
Can't hold back that smile anymore ! 2017 was a dream season. From breaking the Canadian record 3 times (1xIndoor, 2xOutdoor) to being 7th at my first World Championships!!! I can't help but thank my entire team ! My coaches, Doug Wood and Zdenek Krykorka thank you for believing in me, pushing me past my limits and most of all helping me create a life that I never thought I could live! My agents @doylemanagement , you guys rock! Always making sure everything is set up and ready to go so that I can perform at my best! @jfischersports you guys continue to build my brand, stepping outside the box with me and dealing with my crazy ideas for the future! Thank you @dixiefordsales for being apart of Team Newman, without you guys I wouldn't be able to get back an forth to practices !! @athleticscanada @athleticsont @teamcanada @sportcanada thank you for allowing me to do what I love day in and out! Allowing me to wear our maple leaf proudly across my chest ! Thank you @nike , I've dreamed of becoming a Nike athlete since I was little. You have done more then just put me in some pretty awesome clothing and running shoes, you've allowed me to tell my story! That anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself! Lastly, my family, my parents my number ones! When I felt I was at my lowest, you guys picked me, brushed me off and reminded me how great the highs are, on and off the track! I wouldn't be where I am without your support, I love you guys more then anything ❤️. . . 📸: @ole.kvist
Alysha Newman tied her pole vault Canadian record of 4.75 metres to finish third at Diamond League finals on Friday in Brussels. This podium appearance concluded the Rio 2016 Olympian’s best season of her career.
Tennis
The only Canadian still in action at the US Open is Olympian Gaby Dabrowski, who will try to reach the women’s doubles and mixed doubles finals. Dabrowski and her Chinese partner Yifan Xu, will face the Czech pair of Lucia Safarova and Barbora Strycova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, after winning the Connecticut Open last weekend. In tandem Dabrowski with join Indian’s Rohan Bopanna in mixed doubles. The pair will look to duplicate their title winning performance at Roland Garros. Dabrowski will play her mixed doubles quarter-final match today against the Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and New Zealand-born Michael Venus.
No words to describe my feelings at this moment. Its been a long two weeks with so many fun memories. I want to thank @usopen for giving me the privilege of playing on Arthur Ashe stadium. Thanks to my team for spending these two weeks by my side to make sure that I can compete at the top of my level. Thank you to all my sponsors for believing in me. Lastly I want to thank all my fans in New York and around the world. You guys are the ones who motivate me to work as hard as I can. I'll never forget the atmosphere on the Arthur Ashe stadium. I hope to be back for many years to come. Till next time New York❤ #DontStopFighting #Shapo
Canada’s rising star Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the US Open in the second round after two hours and 54 minutes of play against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. The Canadian was the youngest player since Michael Chang in 1989 to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. With his campaign at the US Open, the 18-year-old will break the top 60 in the world at the end of the ATP standings.
Artistic Gymnastics
Rio 2016 Olympian Shallon Olsen climbed the World Challenge Cup podium twice in Bulgaria. The Canadian won silver medals in both floor and vault. Olsen admitted that her results gives her “confidence for the World Championships and other competitions”. The Canadian also plans to increase her routines difficulty in hopes of winning a medal on home soil at worlds in Montreal.
