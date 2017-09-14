The World Crown is within reach for Canadians competing at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Series Grand Final in Rotterdam, Netherlands from September 14 to 17.

Triathlon Canada has selected Joanna Brown and Matthew Sharpe to represent Canada in the women’s and men’s Grand Final race.

Joanna Brown during the triathlon event at Toronto 2015

It has been a break-out season for 24-year-old Brown from Carp, Ontario. She’s risen to No. 7 in the women’s world ranking after an amazing season including two World Cup medals this year, a silver and bronze. She also had back-to-back career-best fourth-place finishes at the World Triathlon Series in Montreal and Stockholm, Sweden.

Triathlete Joanna Brown celebrates her first World Cup podium, after clinching silver in New Zealand. (Photo: Triathlon Canada)

Victoria’s Matthew Sharpe is the top rated Canadian male at 26-years-old. After a series of setbacks over the past few years, Sharpe rallied in 2016 winning his first World Cup medal with a silver in Montreal. Weeks later he had his career-best finish on the World Triathlon Series where he was 11th in Edmonton.

Rio 2016‘s Tyler Mislawchuk will be competing in the men’s under-23 race category.  He placed 15th in his Olympic debut last year and 10th at the Pan Am Games in 2015 making him a contender for the podium in Rotterdam.

Tyler Mislawchuk competes in men’s triathlon at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

While events begin Thursday, September 14, the elite races will take place on Saturday, September 16 and will be the final race of the 2017 World Triathlon Series.

