Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Team Canada won its World Group Playoff tie against India on Sunday, clinching a spot in the 16-team Davis Cup World Group for 2018 thanks to Denis Shapovalov.

The 18-year-old sensation gave Canada its third win of the weekend in Edmonton when he defeated his opponent in the fourth rubber, Ramkumar Ramanathan, in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-3. Shapovalov had to stave off four set points to force the second set tiebreak.

In Friday’s first rubber, Brayden Schnur lost a tight four-set decision to Ramanathan, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-5, before Shapovalov got Canada on the board with a five-setter over Yuki Bhambri 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 4-6, 6-1.

On Saturday, Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil delivered a four-set win over Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja 7-5, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. For Nestor, who revealed this week that he would retire next year, that was his 51st career Davis Cup match.

Canada’s next Davis Cup opponent will be drawn on Wednesday, September 20.