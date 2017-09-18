Team Canada knows how to finish a season on a high note and start another with a bang.

From the Davis Cup to Edmonton to the Decastar in Talence here are the most recent Canadian successes stories.

Athletics

Damian Warner captures gold at the Decastar event in Talence, France, on Sunday, with a total of 8252 points. A post shared by Athletics Canada (@athleticscanada) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Damian Warner won decathlon gold at the Decastar event in Talence, France, earning 8252 points. After finishing with the second-best time in the opening event, the 100m, Warner took over the lead on the long jump and never relinquished it. This is Warner’s second win of the season, following his gold medal at the Hypomeeting in Gotzis, Austria in May. He finishes second in the overall standings of the 2017 IAAF World Combined Events Challenge. Warner previously won the Decastar in 2013. The victory allows Warner to finish the season on a high note after he posted a fifth-place finish at the world championships in London while battling illness.

Tennis

See the moment @denis_shapo secured Canada's spot in the 2018 World Group. #GoCanada 🇨🇦🎾 pic.twitter.com/v5YOnpP7uo — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 18, 2017

Denis Shapovalov secured Canada a spot in the 2018 Davis Cup World Group with a straight sets win over his Indian opponent Ramkumar Ramanathan on Sunday. It was the second win of the weekend in Edmonton for the 18-year-old, coming on the heels of Saturday’s victory in the doubles rubber by Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil.

Figure Skating

Thanks for the love, Salt Lake City. Always a pleasure ❤️ A post shared by Kirsten Moore-Towers (@kirsten_mt) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

A month before the ISU Grand Prix series gets underway, a few Canadian figure skaters began their international season at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City, Utah, the first stop of the ISU Challenger Series. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won gold in the pairs’ event, scoring 188.76 to finish ahead of two American teams. Liam Firus ended up with the bronze medal in the men’s event with his score of 248.29. American Nathan Chen claimed the gold with 275.04 points.

The next Challenger Series stop is the Autumn Classic International later this week in Montreal. Reigning Canadian champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, and Kaetlyn Osmond are all scheduled to compete.

Road Cycling

Two Canadian women stood on the podium at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway on Sunday, winning medals in the team time trial with their respective professional squads. Leah Kirchmann and Team Sunweb finished the 42.5km course in 55:41.63, crossing the finish line more than 12 seconds faster than Boels Dolmans Cycling team, featuring Karol-Ann Canuel. The silver is Canuel’s third career team trial medal at the worlds.