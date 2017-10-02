Photo: Merijn Soeters Photography via @rowingcanada Twitter

Whether you’re a summer sports fan or winter fanatic, this weekend had something for everything.

From the first short track speed skating Olympic qualifier, to the tee in New Zealand, here’s the latest from Team Canada.

Rowing

🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 @wrch2017 @teamcanada #WRChamps #Silvermedal A post shared by Rowing Canada Aviron (@rowingcanada) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Canada’s women’s eight team was all smiles on Sunday, after the crew raced to a silver medal at the World Rowing Championships in Florida. Lisa Roman, Kristin Bauder, Nicole Hare, Hillary Janssens, Christine Roper, Susanne Grainger, Jennifer Martins, Rebecca Zimmerman and coxswain Kristen Kit, came back after sitting in fourth at the 500m mark, to finish just 0.69 of a second behind Romania’s gold medallists.

Golf

I could not have done it without my sister Brit by my side!! She kept me focused through incredibly tough conditions ☔️ ⛈ 💨❄️👍🏻#teamwork pic.twitter.com/DXJpEvkFyv — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) October 2, 2017

Brooke Henderson scored her fifth career LPGA title on Sunday, at the New Zealand Women’s Open. The twenty-year-old finished with a 3-under 69 in the final round to win her second tour title of the 2017 season.

Volleyball

Canada’s women’s volleyball team won gold at the NORCECA Continental Championship on Saturday night, to earn a spot at the 2018 World Championships. The Canadians defeated Cuba in straight sets (25-18, 25-15, 25-23), fuelled by a home crowd in Langley, BC. The men’s team also earned a spot at worlds, after beating Mexico 3-1 to win bronze in Colorado Springs.

Short Track Speed Skating

It was a super Sunday for Team Canada’s short track speed skaters at the first Olympic qualifier in Budapest. Kim Boutin led the team, claiming silver in both the 1500m and 1000m. The men’s (gold) and women’s (silver) relay teams both earned a spot on the podium, allowing Canada to leave with four medals.