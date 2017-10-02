The maple leaf in winter: What Team Canada wore through the decades

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Winnipeg Free Press - Glen Olsen

From stylish parkas to cozy hoodies to warm woolen hats, there is so much to love about winter fashion.

It’s even better when it’s in red and white, adorned with the maple leaf.

The launch of Team Canada’s uniform kit for PyeongChang 2018, is quickly approaching on October 3rd at 11:00am ET – watch the event live here. Before we see this year’s collection, lets look back at what Canadian athletes have been wearing since the first Olympic Winter Games.

1920s

Canada’s Olympic hockey team, the Toronto Granites, poses at the Chamonix 1924 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/COC) The University of Toronto Graduates, representing Canada, participate at the St. Moritz 1928 Olympic Winter Games. From left (top), Frank Fisher, Grant Gordon, Roger Plaxton, Charlie Delahey, Bert Plaxton, Frank Sullivan,Norbert “Stuffy” Mueller, (bottom) Ross Taylor, Dr. Louis Hudson, John C. Porter, COCch Mgr. W.A. Hewitt, Hugh Plaxton, Dave Trottier and Dr. Joe Sullivan. (CP Photo/COC)

White button-up sweaters were the choice of the day for the first two editions of the Olympic Winter Games.

1930s

Canada’s men’s ski team participates at the Lake Placid 1932 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/COC) Canada’s Diana Gordon-Lennox participates in a skiing event at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen 1936 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/COC)

The nation’s name takes prime position under the maple leaf. Check out those berets at Lake Placid 1932 and an early appearance of the Team Canada mittens at Garmisch-Partenkirchen 1936, the first Olympic Winter Games at which Hudson’s Bay outfitted the Canadian athletes.

1960s

Canada’s Barbara Wagner and Robert Paul celebrate their gold medal in the pairs figure skating event at the Squaw Valley 1960 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/COC) Canada’s Debbi Wilkes and Guy Revell celebrate their podium finish in the pairs figure skating event at the Innsbruck 1964 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/COC) Athletes representing Canada in the 1968 Olympic Winter Games take part in the opening ceremony in Grenoble, Feb. 6, 1968. (AP Photo)

Hudson’s Bay returned to outfit Team Canada at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympic Winter Games, putting the company’s classic stripes in the spotlight.

1970s

Canada’s ski team participates at the Sapporo 1972 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/COC) Canada’s Karen Magnussen carries the Canadian flag during the opening ceremony of the Sapporo 1972 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/COC)

A true trend of the 1970s – the blazer and turtleneck – followed Team Canada to Sapporo 1972 along with some pretty amazing booties for the women.

1980s

Ken Read leads the Canadian delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., in this Feb. 13, 1980 file photo. (CP PHOTO/Doug Ball) Speedskater Gaetan Boucher from Quebec City carries the flag as he leads the Canadian team in the opening ceremony of the XIV Olympic Winter Games in Sarajevo, February 8th, 1984. (CP PHOTO/Nick Didlick) Canadian athletes make their entrance during the opening ceremony at the 1984 Olympic Winter Games in Sarajevo. (CP PHOTO/COC/J. Merrithew ) World figure skating champion Brian Orser carries the Canadian flag as he leads the Canadian Olympic team into McMahon Stadium in Calgary during the opening ceremony of the XV Olympic Winter Games on February 13, 1988. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Canada’s Olympic athletes participate in the opening ceremony at the 1988 Olympic Winter Games in Calgary. (CP PHOTO/COC)

Fur-trimmed parkas were all the rage for the first two Winter Games of the decade before western fringe took over the look at home at Calgary 1988, topped off by the iconic white stetson.

1990s

Canada’s Kerrin Lee-Gartner celebrates the gold medal she won in the women’s downhill at the Albertville 1992 Olympic Winter Games. (CP PHOTO/COC/F. Scott Grant) Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning carries the flag as he leads Olympic teammates onto the field during opening ceremony for the XVII Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer Feb. 12, 1994. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning carries the flag as he leads Olympic teammates onto the field during opening ceremony for the XVII Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer Feb. 12, 1994. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling Canada’s Philippe Laroche (left) and Lloyd Langlois (right) celebrate after winning respectively silver and bronze medals in the men’s freestyle ski aerials event at the Lillehammer 1994 Olympic Winter Games. (CP Photo/ COC/Claus Andersen)

A break from tradition at Albertville 1992 as purple becomes the primary accent colour instead of red. Two years later in Lillehammer, no one could be blamed for mistaking Team Canada for mounties. That look was completed by a cape, that depending on who you talked to, was considered awful or awesome.

2000s

The Canadian Olympic team march into the stadium during opening ceremony for the Turin 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin, Italy Friday, Feb. 10, 2006.(CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson) Canada’s men’s long track pursuit team from, left, Jason Parker of Winnipeg, Justin Warsyleweicz of Regina, Denny Morrison of Fort St. John, B.C., Steven Elm of Red Deer, Alta. and Arne Dankers of Calgary pose with their silver medals at the Olympic Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Friday, Feb. 17, 2006. (CP PHOTO/COC/Mike Ridewood) Canadian athletes arrive at the stadium at the closing ceremony at the Olympic Winter Games in Turin Italy on Sunday Feb 26, 2006. (CP PHOTO/COC/Jonathan Hayward)

Hudson’s Bay came back to the Canadian Olympic family at Turin 2006. Parkas went from white to red between the opening ceremony and closing ceremony, both times paired with boots meant to be seen. On the podium, it was all about the sweater under the puffy vest.

2010s

Canada’s Clara Hughes carries the flag during the opening ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Canadian team members hold up Canada scarves during the athlete’s parade at the opening ceremonies for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Team Canada’s Denny Morrison, left, Lucas Makowsky, center, and Mathieu Giroux, right, are seen on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men’s team pursuit final speed skating race at the Richmond Olympic Oval at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Bobsleigh bronze medalist David Bissett has his photo taken with Canadian flag bearer women’s figure skating bronze medalists Joannie Rochette during the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games closing ceremonies on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2010 at B.C. Place in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Hayley Wickenheiser leads Team Canada into the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir receive their silver medals in figure skating ice dance at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, COC – Winston Chow Members of the Canadian team enter the stadium for the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Sunday February 23, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Hudson’s Bay stripes make another appearance on a scarf sported by Vancouver 2010 Opening Ceremony flag bearer Clara Hughes. At Sochi 2014 the opening look was all about the duffle coat. For both Games, the athletes sported some pretty great sweaters at the Closing Ceremonies.