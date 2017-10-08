Photo:AP/Rick Bowmer

Team Canada followed up its five-medal effort on Saturday by collecting three more on Sunday as the short track speed skating World Cup stop in Dordecht, Netherlands concluded.

RELATED: Canadian short trackers claim five World Cup medals in the Netherlands

For the second straight week, the Canadian men were golden in the 5000m relay. Once again, it came down to Samuel Girard getting the toe of his skate across the line first, this time just ahead of the Netherlands. China took the bronze.

Les patineurs canadiens remportent l'or au relais 5000 m à la Coupe du monde de Dordrecht pic.twitter.com/GMne0LpJMw — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) October 8, 2017

Charle Cournoyer, Pascal Dion and Charles Hamelin raced alongside Girard in the final while Steven Dubois and Francois Hamelin also contributed to the success, having skated in the preliminary heats.

Samuel Girard remporte la médaille d'argent au 1000 m à la Coupe du monde de courte piste de Dordrecht. En direct https://t.co/7AcnzeUJLX pic.twitter.com/gJ0Hk2ZFoY — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) October 8, 2017

It was Girard’s second medal on Sunday, following his silver in the 1000m. He finished less than a tenth of a second behind home favourite Dutchman Sjinkie Knegt while South Korea’s Seo Yi Ra claimed the bronze. Girard added to the 500m gold he had captured a day earlier.

The Canadian women also came through with a relay medal as Jamie Macdonald, Valerie Maltais, Marianne St-Gelais and Kasandra Bradette took the bronze in a close finish behind China and South Korea. Kim Boutin also received a medal for racing in the preliminary heats and quarterfinals.

Les Canadiennes remportent le bronze au relais 3000 m à la Coupe du monde de Dordrecht. En direct https://t.co/7AcnzeUJLX pic.twitter.com/ujdEqWY0MY — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) October 8, 2017

The Canadians now have a few weeks off from competition before the short track World Cup circuit resumes with its Asian leg. The next stop begins in Shanghai, China on November 9, followed a week later by the fourth and final stop in Seoul, South Korea, after which the Olympic qualification rankings for PyeongChang 2018 will be closed.