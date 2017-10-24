From the depths of space to the bottom of the ocean, the Olympic flame has travelled to some pretty amazing places over the years.

Here are five of the craziest torch relay legs.

1. Space

The lead-up to Sochi 2014 was highlighted by a torch space walk outside the International Space Station. Although the torch had travelled outside of earth’s atmosphere before (Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000), this was the first time it was actually taken into the vacuum of space.

2. The Great Barrier Reef

Marine biologist Wendy Craig Duncan took the torch on diving expedition at the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland in northeastern Australia ahead of Sydney 2000. A special flare burned at 2000°c to ensure that the flame was visible throughout the two minutes 40 second exploration of the largest living thing on Earth.

3. Mount Everest

The Beijing 2008 torch relay brought the flame to the highest peak in the world. Accompanied by five mountaineers, the torch reached the very top of Mount Everest, which sits at 8850 metres above sea level, after a six-hour climb.

4. The North Pole

On October 19, 2013, eleven torchbearers (including Team Canada’s Sochi 2014 Chef de Mission Steve Podborski) braved the elements to bring the torch to the North Pole for the first time in history.

5. Need for speed

While not technically a destination, breaking the sound barrier is definitely worth a spot in the top five. During the 1992 Olympic Winter Games relay, the torch was transported from Athens to Paris aboard the Concorde, marking the first time the flame travelled faster than the speed of sound.