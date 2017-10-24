PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Flame Lit

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

The Olympic flame was lit in Olympia, Greece today, marking the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Torch Relay.

The flame will travel through Greece before being officially handed over to the PyeongChang 2018 Organising Committee on November 1 in Incheon, South Korea.

The flame begins its journey at the Temple of Hera. The torch is lit using the same technique that was used in the original Games. A curved parabolic mirror is used to focus light rays from the sun. An actress playing a priestess holds a torch in the center of the parabolic mirror and the heat ignites the fuel in the torch, sparking a flame.

7,500 runners to represent the entire 75 million people residing on the Korean peninsula. The 2,018 Support Runners will guard the torch and play the role as messengers, sharing the moment of the Olympic Torch Relay with the world.

The PyeongChang Torch Relay will last 101 days taking a 2,018 km long trek across South Korea.

RELATED: 10 amazing places the Olympic torch has travelled (including space!)

After 101 days of travel, the flame will finally arrive in PyeongChang on February 9, 2018 for the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Games.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave