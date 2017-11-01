The hockey jerseys Team Canada will be wearing in PyeongChang were revealed today.

Hockey Canada revealed three sweaters for the men’s, women’s and sledge hockey teams. There is a white version with a red maple leaf and red sleeve details, a red version with a white and grey maple leaf and black sleeve details and a black version with a red maple leaf and red sleeve details.

The jersey’s maple leaf is a multipanel, three-dimensional design is inspired by a skate blade.

As of today, only 100 days until we get to see our Canadian Olympic men’s and women’s hockey teams compete in these jerseys at PyeongChang 2018.

