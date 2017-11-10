A two-man silver from Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz carried Team Canada’s IBSF World Cup medal moment into the final day in Lake Placid.

After Kripps placed fourth in yesterday’s two-man event with Jesse Lumsden, Kripps joined forces with Kopacz to clinch silver on day two. The Canadians finished with a combined time of 1:51.84 seconds, to finish between American sleds.

Team USA pilot Codie Bascue earned his first World Cup victory on home soil with breakman Samuel McGuffie, clocking 1:51.73s. Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock took home bronze, finishing 0.40s behind their America teammates.

With three month to the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, each World Cup event is crucial to PyeongChang 2018 qualification. In Lake Placid Canada’s bobsleigh and skeleton athletes claimed three medals and 10 top seven finishes, proving themselves as strong podium contenders this season.