It’s that time of year when students across Canada are getting ready to go back to school.

Before the first bell rings, we’ve put together a list with our Team Canada partners to help you with that back-to-school shopping,

Classroom clothes

After a long summer spent playing outdoors, not to mention growth spurts, new clothes are probably at the top of many lists.

From shoes to shirts, pants to hats, Canada’s most iconic department store, Hudson’s Bay, has you covered. You can even cheer on Team Canada athletes year-round with items from the Official Canadian Olympic Team Collection.

If you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, Cadillac Fairview shopping centres are another great option. With malls located in six provinces, find the one closest to you with stores to fit any budget.

School supplies

To restock that pencil case before the first day, look no further then Canadian Tire for all the back to school necessities, including backpacks, pencils, rulers, erasers, binders, and notebooks. If you’ve got a dorm room that needs some decor, they’ve also got you covered there.

Indoor and outdoor shoes

Having indoor and outdoor shoes is a pretty common practice at elementary schools. So whether new sneakers are needed for gym class or just in general, Under Armour can be the right fit for anyone.

And here’s a pro tip: while you’re at Sport Chek, pick up a pair of sunglasses and a refillable water bottle so you are prepared for field trips.

Brain food and drink

Are you or your child a picky eater? Do you want to make healthy lunches but aren’t sure what to eat? If you answered yes to either question, check out lifemadedelicious. This website is a great resource for anyone looking to cook a variety of delicious and healthy meals that can also be taken to school. Interested in surprising your little one with a lunch box treat? Snackworks has some great ideas for all ages, including for quick bites on the go.

Coca-Cola also has a wide variety of beverages to keep students going, such as Powerade, Dasani water and electrolyte rich vitaminwater.

Bring the Olympic Movement into class

Once in the classroom, ask the teacher to check out the Canadian Olympic School Program.

There you can find over 100 online education resources, lesson plans, and activities written by teachers to engage students from kindergarten to grade 12 in learning about literacy, mental fitness, inclusion and diversity, and physical activity.

The best part? It is completely free.