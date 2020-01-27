On Saturday, Canadian athletes collected seven medals at the X Games and on Sunday, things weren’t any quieter as the winter athletes celebrate four more medals for a grand total of 11 from Aspen, Colorado.

Brett Turcotte was victorious in showing off his moves during the Snow Bike Best Trick event for the gold medal. Turcotte had a major comeback. After finishing only with a 58.33, he scored a 79.33 on his second attempt to take the lead.

.@turcotte16 🇨🇦 wins gold in Snow Bike Best Trick at #XGames Aspen 2020! pic.twitter.com/1CoiGTUhFC — X Games (@XGames) January 27, 2020

Canadian athlete, Morgan Kaliszuk trailed Turcotte and won silver with his first run of 78.33 points. Australia’s Jackson Strong claimed third place from a 75.66 on his first attempt as well.

Darcy Sharpe earned the silver medal during the Snowboard Slope Rail Jam. America’s Jesse Paul secured first place and Sweden’s Sven Thorgren won third. Yesterday, Sharpe won his first X Games gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

Canada’s Brendan Mackay won bronze during the Men’s Ski Superpipe event. Alex Ferrerira of the United States was victorious and Aaron Blunck earned second place.

The next big weekend for X Games is in China starting February 21st.