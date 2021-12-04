AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Mitchell goes for two silvers at in London

Kelsey Mitchell added two silvers to an already impressive 2021 campaign on the final weekend of the UCI Track Champions League.

With a total of four medals, Mitchell finishes the Champions League season in third place overall sprint.

On Saturday, she missed out on gold by fractions of seconds in both the women’s sprint and keiren.

In the sprint, the Olympic champion Mitchell faced off against World champion Emma Hinze (Germany) in the women’s sprint final on Saturday. After trailing for most of the sprint, Mitchell pushed Hinze right up into the finish line but ultimately lost by 0.019 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the keirin, Mitchell finished 0.039 seconds off of Ukraine’s Olena Starikova for gold.

She improved on a bronze medal performance in the keirin last weekend in Lithuania.

Canada’s Lauriane Genest finished 9th overall in women’s sprint, while Hugo Barrette finished 10th in the men’s sprint. The lone endurance rider, Maggie Coles-Lyster, finished 4th overall