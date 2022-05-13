AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Team Canada is 3-0 at the IIHF World Championships

The 2022 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship has finally begun! The Canadians are on the ice in Finland against the best teams in the world from May 13 – 29.

Game 3 (May 16): Canada 5 – Slovakia 1

Continuing on with their hot streak Canada improved to a 3-0 record after closing out their third game with a 5-1 win over Slovakia.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period when a goal scored by Canadian Adam Lowry (10:48) was answered by Samuel Takac during a Slovakian power play.

Assistant captain Pierre-Luc Dubois responded in the second period with two goals — one on a power play, and one after fighting through the entire Slovakian line. They finished the period with a score of 3-1 after some monster saves in the net by goaltender Logan Thompson.

Canada went on to score two more goals in the final period when Cole Sillinger found the back of the net at 41:08, and Morgan Geekie got one of his own midway through the third. The Slovakian’s were unable to respond and Team Canada came away with a 5-1 victory.

Catch them back in action on Thursday May 19 against Kazakhstan as they continue round robin play.

Here are the summaries of previous matches:

Game 2 (May 15): Canada 6 – Italy 1

Canada improved to 2-0 at the IIHF Men’s Hockey World Championship after a convincing 6-1 win over Italy.

Sunday’s game got off to a bit of a shocking start after Italy’s Phil Pietroniro buried a wrist shot past the glove of Chris Driedger to open the scoring in the first period. Canada quickly responded with a goal on a slap shot from Travis Sanheim that tied the game 1-1.

From there, the floodgates opened for Canada as they peppered the Italy goal with three goals on eleven shots in the second period. Six different Canadians would go on to tally a goal on the scoresheet in a 6-1 win.

Canada looks to remain unbeaten as they take on Slovakia on Sunday, May 16.

Game 1 (May 13): Canada 5 – Germany 3

Canada started the IIHF Men’s Hockey World Championship tournament strong with an 5-3 victory over Germany.

In the first period, the Canadians took an early lead thanks to a goal from Cole Sillinger (8:06). Before the end of the first Pierre-Luc Dubois (17:22) also added to the scoring finishing the period 2-0.

Good start for Cole Sillinger and 🇨🇦!#IIHFWorldspic.twitter.com/JuWjPKdR41 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 13, 2022

At the start of the second, Germany came back with a goal at 27:24, but that wasn’t enough against Team Canada who shot in two power play goals by Dubois (31:37) and Kent Johnson (33:39). Noah Gregor ended the period with a goal giving Canada a 5-1 lead heading into the third.

After a third period riddled with penalties the Germans were able to knock in two more goals at 41:13 and 52:35 but they were unable to close the gap on the Canadians. Team Canada secured their first win of the tournament finishing the game with a score of 5-3.

This team will be back in action on May 15th when they take to the ice against Italy.