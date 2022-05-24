AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime and Andreescu advance to the second round of the French Open

Leylah Fernandez, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu have all successfully completed the first round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season. The Paris tournament began on May 22 and will continue until June 5.

Fernandez made quick work of her first match up against Kristina Mladenovic of France, winning in two sets of 6-0 and 7-5. The Canadian needed only 29 minutes to win the first set. Mladenovic managed to break Fernandez’s serve twice early in the second set, but the 2021 US Open runner-up responded by breaking her opponent in the fourth game and then resisting two break points as she fired behind 5-3, to finally conclude her comeback by winning four games in a row.

Fernandez will face Czech Kateřina Siniaková on Wednesday in the second round.

In the next Canadian match Auger-Aliassime had to work hard to overcome the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas in his first round match. The first two sets were dominated by Varillas who cruised through on his serving abilities only needing an hour and 20 minutes to grab a two-set lead.

The Canadian responded by quickly turning the match around creating his first break point of the match at 2-1 and converting to take his first lead of the day. Auger-Aliassime’s stamina played into his advantage as he won the match after five sets of 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 and 6-3 finishing with 14 aces and winning 83 percent of his first serve points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is coming back strong! 🔥



The Canadian takes the third set 6-1 over Juan Pablo Varillas.



LIVE on TSN 1, TSN Direct and the TSN app. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1AEPVv7EsJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 22, 2022

In round two, Auger-Aliassime will meet another qualifier, Camilo Ugo Carabelli from Argentina.

Andreescu made her Paris debut on Monday against Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure. The Canadian won in three sets of 3-6, 7-5 and 6-0. After breaking serve at the start of the first set, Andreescu saw this set slip through his fingers with Bonaventure responding quickly. Trailing early in the second, Andreescu managed to tie the game at 3-3 to eventually win and force a final set. The third round she was victorious and booked her ticket to the second round.

A fightback flex 💪💪



🇨🇦 @Bandreescu_ recovers against qualifier Bonaventure to reach the second round, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0!



🎥: @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/bJMSZbU9Zf — wta (@WTA) May 23, 2022

Andreescu will face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the second round on Wednesday.

Coming from qualifying, Rebecca Marino lost her first match of the main draw against the American Coco Gauff, 18th seed, in two sets of 7-5 and 6-0.

In action on Tuesday morning, Denis Shapovalov lost 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to Denmark’s Holger Rune.