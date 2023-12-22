FR
Kingsbury continues podium streak at FIS Freestyle World Cup in Bakuriani

By Caela Fenton

The King of Moguls, who should perhaps also be called the King of Consistency, is at it again. Mikaël Kingsbury added another World Cup podium to his record on Friday, finishing third in the men’s moguls at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Kingsbury shared the podium with Horishima Ikuma of Japan, who took first place with 77.11 points, and Filip Gravenfors in second place with 75.85 points. Kingsbury scored 75.21 points.

Kingsbury is on a podium streak so far this season, landing himself on the podium four weekends with six top-three finishes this season. He leads the World Cup standings for the moguls, dual moguls, and overall moguls.

This latest podium brings Kingsbury’s World Cup podium total to 121–with 83 of those being victories–out of 141 starts.

Kingsbury’s victory last weekend at Alpe D’Huez was extra special, as he shared the podium with fellow Canadian Elliot Vaillancourt, marking the latter’s first ever World Cup podium.

