Canada takes gold in team pursuit, Dubreuil adds silver

The team of Valérie Maltais, Isabelle Weidemann, and Ivanie Blondin cruised to gold in the team pursuit on Saturday at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It’s the second gold in as many weeks for the trio after they took first place last weekend in the Four Continents Championships.

The trio skated to a time 2:54.07, clearing second place Japan by 1.44 seconds, and the U.S. by 3.59 seconds.

It’s Maltais’ second medal in as many days after capturing bronze in the 3000m on Friday.

Laurent Dubreuil continued his pursuit for top spot in the In the 500m World Cup standings with a silver on Saturday.

Dubreuil finished just shy of the gold medal time as he crossed the line in 34.05 seconds, only 0.09 seconds behind the U.S.’ Jordan Stolz. Yuma Murakami of Japan rounded out the time. Stolz set a personal best with his gold medal time.

Jordan Stolz of the USA and Laurent Dubreuil of Canada celebrate after the 500m. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Speed Skating Canada)

Dubreuil was coming off of his first World Cup 500m gold of the year in Quebec City, and a gold Four Continents Championships the week prior. He’s now claimed three silvers during the 2023-24 season and sits in second place in the overall standings, trailing Japan’s Wataru Morishige by 37 points. Morishige finished 10th on Saturday.

Elsehwere for Canada, Connor Howe missed the podium by just 0.06 seconds in the men’s 1500m, finishing fourth. Two Canadians cracked the Top 10 in the women’s 1500m: Ivanie Blondin finished in sixth place, while Valérie Maltais finished in tenth.

Speed skating action continues on Sunday in Utah with the men’s and women’s 1000m, the men’s 5000m, women’s mass start, and the mixed relay.