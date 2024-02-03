Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps take gold in pairs event at Four Championships

Canadians were on top of their skating game as the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships stopped in Shanghai, China this weekend.

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won their first gold in the pairs event, obtaining a total of 198.90 points to finish first. They won the event ahead of the Japanese duo of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (190.77) who won silver, and the American duo Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, bronze (187.28).

“It was fun on the ice. I’m disappointed with my mistake, but very happy with the rest of my performance. We made a lot of our improvements and we worked very hard,” admitted Deschamps, following some difficulties in the last competitions.

“We are very happy with the result, but we are not happy with our skating,” Stellato-Dudek said. “We know we can do much better than that.”

Teammates Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished fifth in the event.

The duo of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier qualified first in the rhythm dance with a score of 85.49. Their teammates Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen followed with 82.02 points.

Back to the 80s! 🕺🌟



Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier 🇨🇦 dance to the lead in the Rhythm Dance at #4ContsFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/i72sDSBlKE — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) February 2, 2024

The Canadian duos will dance one last time for the podium, this Sunday, in the free dance.