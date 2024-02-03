Miha Matavz/FIS

Snowboard cross: Grondin continues hot streak with second consecutive gold

Eliot Grondin continued his pursuit of a title with a gold in snowboard cross at the first ever FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup hosted in Guadari, Georgia.

There was simply no stopping Grondin on Saturday as he finished with both the top time in the qualifying round, and the big final to earn his third gold of the season.

Grondin edged out Australia’s Cameron Bolton by 0.06 seconds for gold. Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle finished in third.

“It feels really good, four big finals in a row with two wins in a row. I think for tomorrow I just have to fix a few things that I was not doing so good today and we will see from there. I will do my best,” Grondin said.

Grondin is well on the way to his most impressive FIS season to date. Saturday’s win is his second consecutive gold, third on the season, and fourth podium finish overall. He now sits in first place with a sizable lead over Alessandro Haemmerle.

Grondin’s previous-best finish in the World Cup standings was second in 2021.

He will have the chance to add to his resume, as the riders return to the track tomorrow in Georgia.