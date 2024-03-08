Andrey Kulagin

Mikaël Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup season finale

Mikaël Kingsbury skied to victory at the last FIS Freestyle World Cup stop of the season for single moguls, taking the win in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday.

He scored 84.89 in the final to finish first by 1.41 points over Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima. Australian Matt Graham rounded out the podium in third place with 80.81 points.

That runner-up finish was just enough for Horishima to secure the moguls Crystal Globe by 10 points over Kingsbury. The 31-year-old Canadian still leads the overall World Cup standings for dual moguls as well as the combined rankings for moguls and dual moguls. Saturday will feature the penultimate dual moguls event of the season before the finale next Saturday in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy.

Kingsbury can now boast having 88 career World Cup victories and 127 career World Cup podiums. Four of those victories came in moguls events this season, along with three other podium finishes. He missed the moguls podium just once.

From 2012 to 2020, Kingsbury won nine straight Crystal Globes as the top-ranked skier across all the men’s freestyle events, in addition to being the top-ranked men’s moguls competitor on the World Cup circuit. After missing most of the 2020-21 season due to injury, he claimed six more Crystal Globes over the next two seasons by finishing first in the World Cup standings for moguls, dual moguls, and both events combined.