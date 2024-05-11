FR
Vincent and Mackenzie take home silver at the Canoe Sprint World Cup

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

In a tune up for Paris 2024, Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie took home silver at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

The pair had already clinched a spot at Paris back in August 2023, when they won yet another silver at the Canoe-Kayak Worlds.

It’s one of four World Cup events before the start of the Summer Olympic Games.

The pair finished with a time of 1:53.12 in the C2 500m, just 1.63 seconds shy of Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun, who finished in first place. Antia Jacome and Maria Corbera of Spain finished in third.

Just outside of the podium, Canadain countrymates Sophia Jensen and Julia Lilley Osende finished just 0.23 seconds behind the Spanish boat for a spot on the podium.

