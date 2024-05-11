CKC/paddlephotography

Vincent and Mackenzie take home silver at the Canoe Sprint World Cup

In a tune up for Paris 2024, Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie took home silver at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

The pair had already clinched a spot at Paris back in August 2023, when they won yet another silver at the Canoe-Kayak Worlds.

It’s one of four World Cup events before the start of the Summer Olympic Games.

🚨 MEDAL ALERT 🚨



Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie win silver 🥈in Hungary at the ICF Sprint World Cup with a time of 1:53.12! 🔥🔥China takes the gold.#wepaddle pic.twitter.com/Db0EVregRV — Canoe Kayak Canada (@CanoeKayakCAN) May 11, 2024

The pair finished with a time of 1:53.12 in the C2 500m, just 1.63 seconds shy of Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun, who finished in first place. Antia Jacome and Maria Corbera of Spain finished in third.

Just outside of the podium, Canadain countrymates Sophia Jensen and Julia Lilley Osende finished just 0.23 seconds behind the Spanish boat for a spot on the podium.