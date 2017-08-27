Vincent-Lapointe breaks C-1 200m world record and becomes world champion, again

Gold rush.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe claimed her second ICF World Sprint Championships title in Racice, breaking the C-1 200 metres world record in the process.

Congratulations to the 2017 C1 Women 200 metres World Champion, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (CAN) #ICFsprint pic.twitter.com/H2RM7rerLM — Planet Canoe (@PlanetCanoe) August 27, 2017

Less than 24 hours after winning C-2 500m gold with Katie Vincent and setting a C-1 2oom world record in the semifinals, Vincent-Lapointe was back on the water looking for more. The Canadian did not disappoint on Sunday morning, lowered her record to 45.787 seconds to win her fifth C-1 200m world title.

Russia’s Alesia Romasenko finished second behind Vincent-Lapointe in 46.136s, while Kincso Takacs of Hungary took third in 47.178s.

WATCH: Vincent-Lapointe’s victory

RELATED: New events bring Tokyo 2020 closer to gender parity

With two word championships gold medals from this year’s championships around her neck and the fastest C-1 200m time in history, Vincent-Lapointe has a lot to be proud of. The 25-year-old’s future also looks bright, with women’s canoe finally making its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

After seeing how the Canadian has performed not only at worlds, but when she struck gold in 2015 when women’s canoe was added to the Pan American Games program, Vincent-Lapointe is definitely one to watch in the lead up to the next Olympic Games.