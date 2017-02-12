Photo: Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP

A day-long delay in the men’s downhill didn’t hurt Erik Guay as he won his second medal of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships, adding a silver to the super-G gold he won on Wednesday.

Guay was the 17th man down the Salastrains course in St. Moritz. During his run he gave the leader, Swiss home favourite Beat Feuz, some tense moments as Guay was on pace to beat his time of 1 minute 38.91 seconds. But Guay crossed the finish line in 1:39.03, putting him 0.12 back. Austrian Max Franz followed right after Guay but ended up 0.25 behind the Canadian for the bronze medal.

Still, it is a week to remember for Canada’s most decorated male alpine skier. He becomes the world’s first alpine skier to win multiple world championship medals after their 35th birthday.

Another amazing day!!! @redbull @redbullcanada @oakleyskiing A photo posted by Erik Guay (@erikguay) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:54am PST

“I get to walk away from these world championships with a gold and a silver medal which is more than I could have ever hoped for,” Guay said. “I’m just over the moon with how everything worked out and I can go home very happy.”

The downhill had been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to fog produced by a local weather phenomenon known as the Maloja Schlange.

Guay is the first Canadian man to win multiple medals at one edition of the alpine skiing world championships. He now has three medals in his career, having first won downhill gold in 2011. These are the most successful world championships ever for the Canadian men’s team, which also got a bronze in the super-G from Manuel Osborne-Paradis. The previous best effort had been in 2009 when John Kucera won downhill gold and Michael Janyk took slalom bronze.

The world championships continue in St. Moritz until next Sunday, February 19. Monday will feature the men’s alpine combined.