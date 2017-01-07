Category: News

January 7, 2017
Bouchard bags first win of the season in Sydney over Zhang
Warming-up for the Australian Open in the country’s east coast, Genie Bouchard won her first match of the 2017 season…
Warming-up for the Australian Open in the country’s east coast, Genie Bouchard won her first match of the 2017 season…
Snowboarder Antoine Truchon won big air silver in Moscow on Saturday for his first World Cup podium in almost three…
Double Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries is back atop a World Cup women’s bobsleigh podium with a victory in Altenberg, Germany…
Following a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win over Rafa Nadal on Friday, Milos Raonic is through to the last four of…
Erasing a pair of two goal deficits, the United States used the shootout to beat Canada and win its fourth gold…
The first match of the 2017 ATP World Tour season for Milos Raonic started on a winning note defeating Diego…
Canada will head to the IIHF 2017 World Junior Championship gold medal final on Thursday night after a hard-fought 5-2…
Alex Harvey earned his first podium finish of the cross-country skiing World Cup season, finishing third in the pursuit race…