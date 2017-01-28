Category: News

Top Team Canada Fans of the Week

Al Redpath

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 241172 points
  • Earned this week: 6437 points

Clay Naslund

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 220580 points
  • Earned this week: 5737 points

Judy Naslund

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 47902 points
  • Earned this week: 5580 points

Kerri McGregor

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 223458 points
  • Earned this week: 5335 points

Ivy Tennis

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 188627 points
  • Earned this week: 2497 points

Wendy Jensen

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 56206 points
  • Earned this week: 1660 points

jasper fleming

Current Level

All-Star

  • Total: 1563 points
  • Earned this week: 1563 points
  • Next Level: Bronze
  • Needed: 437 points

Mark Vaxman

Current Level

All-Star

  • Total: 1954 points
  • Earned this week: 910 points
  • Next Level: Bronze
  • Needed: 46 points

