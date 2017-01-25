Category: News

Top Team Canada Fans of the Week

Al Redpath

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 235627 points
  • Earned this week: 6229 points

Kerri McGregor

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 218123 points
  • Earned this week: 5150 points

Clay Naslund

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 214843 points
  • Earned this week: 4798 points

Judy Naslund

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 42322 points
  • Earned this week: 3615 points

Ivy Tennis

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 186130 points
  • Earned this week: 2515 points

Wendy Jensen

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 54546 points
  • Earned this week: 1575 points

jasper fleming

Current Level

All-Star

  • Total: 1343 points
  • Earned this week: 1343 points
  • Next Level: Bronze
  • Needed: 657 points

Adam Kohn

Current Level

Legend

  • Total: 78375 points
  • Earned this week: 890 points

