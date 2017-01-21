Category: News

January 21, 2017
Canadian women sweep podium; Kingsbury still king at Val St. Come moguls
Canadian women finished one through four and Mikaël Kingsbury earned his 35th career victory as the World Cup moguls circuit hit…
For the second time in six days, Alex Harvey put himself on top of a World Cup podium, this time winning…
After an extremely close women’s bobsleigh competition, Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz left St. Moritz with a World Cup silver….
Milos Raonic had a slight hiccup in his third round match against Frenchman Gilles Simon, but recovered to advance to…
The Canadian Women’s National Soccer Team and head coach John Herdman have won CONCACAF’s Outstanding Performance Award, presented for the…
Every day is good day to talk about mental health. But it’s an even better day when that conversation supports…
Eugenie Bouchard is off to the third round at the Australian Open after a straight sets win over China’s Shuai…
Third seed Milos Raonic got off to a good start at the 2017 Australian Open, winning his first round match…