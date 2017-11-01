PyeongChang 2018 Team Canada Hockey Jerseys Revealed

The hockey jerseys Team Canada will be wearing in PyeongChang were revealed today.
Hockey Canada revealed three sweaters for the men’s, women’s and sledge hockey teams. There is a white version with a red maple leaf and red sleeve details, a red version with a white and grey maple leaf and black sleeve details and a black version with a red maple leaf and red sleeve details.
The jersey’s maple leaf is a multipanel, three-dimensional design is inspired by a skate blade.
As of today, only 100 days until we get to see our Canadian Olympic men’s and women’s hockey teams compete in these jerseys at PyeongChang 2018.
