PyeongChang 2018 Team Canada Hockey Jerseys Revealed

The hockey jerseys Team Canada will be wearing in PyeongChang were revealed today.

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 hockey jersey

Hockey Canada revealed three sweaters for the men’s, women’s and sledge hockey teams. There is a white version with a red maple leaf and red sleeve details, a red version with a white and grey maple leaf and black sleeve details and a black version with a red maple leaf and red sleeve details.

Team Canada hockey teams will be wearing these in PyeongChang 2018.

READ: Team Canada’s Most Iconic Hockey Jerseys

The jersey’s maple leaf is a multipanel, three-dimensional design is inspired by a skate blade.

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 hockey jersey leaf details

 

As of today, only 100 days until we get to see our Canadian Olympic men’s and women’s hockey teams compete in these jerseys at PyeongChang 2018.

 

