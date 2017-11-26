Getty Images/Javier Soriano

Evan McEachran starts his World Cup season with a silver in Slopestyle at the Stubai World Cup in Austria.

McEachran was ranked 2nd at Friday’s qualifying round and managed to keep his ranking on Sunday after receiving a score of 86.20 for his second attempt on the jump and ramp course.

RELATED: 2017-18 Team Canada Winter Preview: Freestyle Skiing

The Canadian was beaten only by Norway’s Oystein Braaten who was crowned champion after dominating both runs in the final, scoring a massive 91.40 in the final round.

American Colby Stevenson was in third with 81.80 points, also in his second attempt on the Austrian course.

No other competitor in the final could get closer to the leader trio, all scoring less than 80 points.