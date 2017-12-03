AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

Alex Boisvert-Lacroix won gold in men’s 500m on Sunday in Calgary.

Boisvert-Lacroix won his first World Cup gold with a time of 34.31. South Korea’s Min Kyu Cha, one hundredth of a second off with 34.314, and Finland’s Mika Poutala with 34.38 were in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Boisvert-Lacroix said he knew after the 1000m yesterday that he’d perform well in today’s race.

“I wasn’t really nervous at the line, I knew I just had to execute my plan,” said Boisvert-Lacroix.

Still he had no idea he’d take gold, he said he assumed he’d take fifth. It’s not going to his head though, he says he only wants to take one race at a time and think about the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games later.

Boisvert-Lacroix’s gold brings Team Canada’s Calgary medal haul to three, the others a bronze in women’s pursuit and silver in men’s 5000m.