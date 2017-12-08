Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Sam Edney was back on the World Cup podium on Friday night, finishing second in men’s singles luge in Calgary.

Edney’s two-run total time of 1:29.138 placed him only behind current World Cup leader Felix Loch (1:28.752) of Germany, who has now won three straight races. Russian Roman Repilov (1:29.205) rounded out the podium in third place.

Just off it with his career-best fourth place finish was Mitchel Malyk (1:29.265). He had taken advantage of being on a home track in the first run, laying down a track record time of 44.490 seconds, which was later surpassed only by Repilov and Loch. The latter set the new track standard at 44.274.

L'Albertain Samuel Edney est provisoirement 1er après cette descente. Plus que trois lugeurs au programme!@LugeCanada @FIL_Luge pic.twitter.com/P3FWUAMGEg — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 9, 2017

Edney moved up from fourth place after the first run to reach his third career World Cup podium. In December 2014 he won gold on the Calgary track, becoming the first Canadian man to earn a World Cup victory. Last season he won bronze at the PyeongChang 2018 test event, becoming the first Canadian man to stand on a World Cup podium on foreign soil.

The competition will conclude on Saturday with the women’s singles and the team relay. The World Cup circuit heads to Lake Placid for next weekend.