Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Team Canada’s 2016 world champions are back on top.

Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert topped Team McEwen (Mike McEwen, BJ Neufeld, Matt Wozniak, Denni Neufeld) 7-6 to win the Roar of the Rings and will represent Canada at PyeongChang 2018.

In a tie game in the 10th and facing two yellow stones, Koe needed to draw to the four foot for the win. He just got it there as his sweepers gave everything they had, with even Kennedy coming out from behind the house to help.

Many would have considered McEwen the underdog, having only qualified for his first Brier in 2016. But it was he who knocked reigning world champion Brad Gushue out of the trials, making anything possible for Sunday’s final.

It was Koe who opened the scoring, forced to draw to the four-foot for a single in the first. He returned the favour immediately, forcing McEwen to draw against three red stones to tie it up. Koe went up 2-1 in the third after hitting for the single.

Team McEwen finally scored the game’s first two-spot in the fourth, however Koe came back with a deuce of his own in the fifth for a 4-3 lead into the break.

HARD! 🥌@dennineufeld from @mcewencurling helps a fan win human curling during intermission. Not all heroes wear capes. #ROTR2017 pic.twitter.com/zuviAJqv3E — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) December 11, 2017

In the sixth, McEwen had a shot that was just too thin and rolled away, allowing Koe to steal and finish the end with a 5-3 lead. McEwen was able to hit for two in the seventh, tying things up at 5-5. The teams then exchanged singles in the eighth and ninth ends.

Kennedy and Hebert will make their returns to the Olympic Winter Games after winning gold with skip Kevin Martin at Vancouver 2010. Laing will be looking to add more Olympic hardware to his house as well. His wife Jennifer Jones skipped her team to gold at Sochi 2014.